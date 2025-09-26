LIVE TV
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Apple iPhone Prices Dropped Before Like Never Before, Rush Before Diwali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Apple iPhone Prices Dropped Before Like Never Before, Rush Before Diwali

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 gears up, customers are rushing to grab some of the biggest ever discounts and offers on Apple products including iPhone, Smartwatch, and Air pods. The sale features up to 40% off on few smartphones, including the iPhone 13, 14, 15, and 16 series, making it a great opportunity for all the tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

September 26, 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Apple iPhone 13
1/6

Apple iPhone 13

Model: Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)
Colour Midnight and Blue is
Available Price: ₹43,900, down from its original price of ₹59,900
Discount: Upto 27%

Apple iPhone 14
2/6

Apple iPhone 14

Model: Apple iPhone 14 (256GB)
Colour: Midnight and Blue is
Available Price: ₹61,900, down from its original price of ₹79,900
Discount: 23%

Apple iPhone 15
3/6

Apple iPhone 15

Model: Apple iPhone 15 (128GB)
Colour: Blue, Pink, Green, and Black
Available Price: ₹47,999, down from its original price of ₹69,900
Discount: 31%

Apple iPhone 15 (256GB & 512GB)
4/6

Apple iPhone 15 (256GB & 512GB)

Model: Apple iPhone 15 (256GB)
Colour: Yellow and Black
Available Price: ₹57,999, down from its original price of ₹89,900
Discount: 35%

Premium premium Model: Apple iPhone 15 (512GB)
Cost:₹76,999
Discount:30%

Apple iPhone 16
5/6

Apple iPhone 16

Model: Apple iPhone 16 (256GB)
Available Price: ₹76,490, down from its original price of ₹89,900
Discount: Available with SBI bank cards

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. The content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised. It does not constitute any form of suggestion and/or guidance. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the source(s).

