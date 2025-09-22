Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Best Deals, Discounts, iPhone, Smartphones, Electronics & More Offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members and opens to all shoppers from September 23. The festive season sale offers hundreds of deals and bundled offers across smartphones, laptops, electronics, and Amazon devices. Shoppers can enjoy additional 10% instant discounts using SBI credit and debit cards, along with exchange and no-cost EMI options. Popular smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, Redmi 4A (2025), iQOO Z10R, and Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition feature heavily discounted prices. Electronics deals include Apple Mac mini (2024), MacBook Air M4 (2025), Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, HP Victus Gaming Laptop, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or purchase advice.

Here are the top deals and discounts in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale: