Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Best Deals, Discounts, iPhone, Smartphones, Electronics & More Offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members and opens to all shoppers from September 23. The festive season sale offers hundreds of deals and bundled offers across smartphones, laptops, electronics, and Amazon devices. Shoppers can enjoy additional 10% instant discounts using SBI credit and debit cards, along with exchange and no-cost EMI options. Popular smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, Redmi 4A (2025), iQOO Z10R, and Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition feature heavily discounted prices. Electronics deals include Apple Mac mini (2024), MacBook Air M4 (2025), Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, HP Victus Gaming Laptop, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or purchase advice.
Here are the top deals and discounts in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale:
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal
During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, 200MP camera, and 5,500mAh battery is available from Rs. 1,30,531, with exchange offers up to Rs. 50,000.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Discount
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at Rs. 71,999, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, titanium frame, built-in S Pen, and 200MP camera, with no-cost EMI up to 9 months.
Apple iPhone 15 Sale Price
iPhone 15 with A16 Bionic chip, 48MP main camera, and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is priced at Rs. 45,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, with bank discounts and exchange offers lowering the effective price
OnePlus 13R Offer
During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, OnePlus 13R with 6,000mAh battery, 1.5K ProXDR 120Hz display, and 50MP Sony camera is available at Rs. 37,999 with Rs. 2,000 bank discount and up to 6-month no-cost EMI.
Redmi 4A Budget Smartphone Deal
The refreshed Redmi 4A (2025) with 6.1-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and dual cameras is down to Rs. 7,499 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, making it an affordable 4G option.
iQOO Z10R Gaming Phone Deal
iQOO Z10R features a 32MP 4K selfie camera, 5700mAh battery, and 120Hz AMOLED display, available at Rs. 21,498 after Rs. 2,000 bank discount, with up to 6-month no-cost EMI during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.
Apple Mac mini 2024 Deal
The compact Mac mini (2024) with M4 chip is available at Rs. 49,999, down from Rs. 64,900, during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, ideal for creators and professionals seeking desktop performance in a small form factor.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 features Galaxy Tab S9 with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and S Pen support starting at Rs. 39,999, with EMI and exchange offers available.
MacBook Air M4 Deal
Apple MacBook Air M4 with up to 18 hours battery life is priced from Rs. 80,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, with no-cost EMI options across major banks.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Sale
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with sapphire crystal glass, Super AMOLED display, and improved battery life is down to Rs. 15,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.