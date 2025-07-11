LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge!

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge!

Get ready, Indian audiences! Prime Video is set to bring a wave of captivating international content to your screens in the coming months, offering something for every taste. From the emotional conclusion of beloved teen sagas and insightful documentaries to dark animated comedies, thrilling prequels, and highly anticipated returns to the world of supes and digital afterlives, your binge-watching calendar is about to get very exciting. 

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
1/8

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, July 16, 2025

Based on Jenny Han's beloved books, this final season continues the captivating teen romance as Belly navigates her complicated feelings for brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Get ready for more summer love triangles, heartfelt drama, and beachside adventures.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
2/8

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2, July 23, 2025

This documentary series delves deeper into the controversial world of the Duggars and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Season 2 uncovers more shocking truths about the organization's teachings and their impact on its young followers.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
3/8

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2, August 13, 2025

The animated adult comedy returns, continuing the outrageous adventures of Frank, Brenda, and their grocery store friends. Expect more irreverent humor, musical numbers, and existential crises from the world of talking food.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
4/8

Abandoned: The Woman In The Decaying House, August 15, 2025

This documentary uncovers the chilling true story of a woman found in a long-abandoned, decaying house. Explore the mysteries surrounding her discovery and the dark secrets within the forgotten home.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
5/8

Upload Season 4, August 25, 2025

The satirical sci-fi comedy is back, as Nathan and Nora navigate the complexities of life and death in a digital afterlife. Expect more hilarious tech glitches, corporate conspiracies, and heartwarming moments in a world where memories can be uploaded.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
6/8

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1, August 27, 2025

This prequel series delves into the backstory of James Reece, exploring his journey and the events that shaped him before the original Terminal List. Discover the origins of the elite Navy SEAL's dark path and the intense missions that defined him.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
7/8

Gen V Season 2, September 17, 2025

The thrilling spin-off from The Boys returns, following a new class of supes at Godolkin University as they discover dark secrets about their powers and the corrupt system behind them. Get ready for more gory action, moral dilemmas, and shocking revelations.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image
8/8

Butterfly Season 1, August 13, 2025

Dive into this brand new series, an intriguing story that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Prepare for a compelling narrative with unexpected twists and turns.

Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge! - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?