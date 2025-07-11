Amazon Prime Video India: Most Anticipated Series of 2025, Plan Your Binge!
Get ready, Indian audiences! Prime Video is set to bring a wave of captivating international content to your screens in the coming months, offering something for every taste. From the emotional conclusion of beloved teen sagas and insightful documentaries to dark animated comedies, thrilling prequels, and highly anticipated returns to the world of supes and digital afterlives, your binge-watching calendar is about to get very exciting.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, July 16, 2025
Based on Jenny Han's beloved books, this final season continues the captivating teen romance as Belly navigates her complicated feelings for brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Get ready for more summer love triangles, heartfelt drama, and beachside adventures.
Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2, July 23, 2025
This documentary series delves deeper into the controversial world of the Duggars and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Season 2 uncovers more shocking truths about the organization's teachings and their impact on its young followers.
Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2, August 13, 2025
The animated adult comedy returns, continuing the outrageous adventures of Frank, Brenda, and their grocery store friends. Expect more irreverent humor, musical numbers, and existential crises from the world of talking food.
Abandoned: The Woman In The Decaying House, August 15, 2025
This documentary uncovers the chilling true story of a woman found in a long-abandoned, decaying house. Explore the mysteries surrounding her discovery and the dark secrets within the forgotten home.
Upload Season 4, August 25, 2025
The satirical sci-fi comedy is back, as Nathan and Nora navigate the complexities of life and death in a digital afterlife. Expect more hilarious tech glitches, corporate conspiracies, and heartwarming moments in a world where memories can be uploaded.
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1, August 27, 2025
This prequel series delves into the backstory of James Reece, exploring his journey and the events that shaped him before the original Terminal List. Discover the origins of the elite Navy SEAL's dark path and the intense missions that defined him.
Gen V Season 2, September 17, 2025
The thrilling spin-off from The Boys returns, following a new class of supes at Godolkin University as they discover dark secrets about their powers and the corrupt system behind them. Get ready for more gory action, moral dilemmas, and shocking revelations.
Butterfly Season 1, August 13, 2025
Dive into this brand new series, an intriguing story that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Prepare for a compelling narrative with unexpected twists and turns.