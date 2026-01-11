Prime Video New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies & Web Series
Prime Video is about to shake up your watchlist this week. Several new titles are dropping, and some of them are highly awaited. New releases arriving between 12 January and 18 January might keep you glued to your screen.
Prime Video Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026)
Here's a list of some of the best shows and movies releasing on Prime Video this week.
Bank of Bhagyalakshmi- January 12
It is a Kannada crime comedy-thriller arriving on streaming after its theatrical run. It blends crime elements with humor and local storytelling.
Good Sports- January 13
New episodes of the popular sports comedy talk show drop this week. It is hosted by Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.
120 Bahadur- January 16
It is a historical war drama making its streaming debut after a theatrical release in November 2025. Its star actor is Farhan Akhtar in a powerful lead role.
Smurfs- January 16
It is a brand-new animated adventure joining the franchise. It follows Smurfette as she leads a mission beyond the Smurfs' world.
Fallout Season 2- January 17
It is the highly anticipated second season of the acclaimed series premieres. It continues the post-apocalyptic storyline inspired by the popular video game franchise.
