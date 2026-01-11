LIVE TV
Prime Video New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies & Web Series

Prime Video is about to shake up your watchlist this week. Several new titles are dropping, and some of them are highly awaited. New releases arriving between 12 January and 18 January might keep you glued to your screen.

Published By: Published: January 11, 2026 19:54:53 IST
Prime Video Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026)
1/7
Prime Video Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026)

Here's a list of some of the best shows and movies releasing on Prime Video this week.

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi- January 12
2/7

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi- January 12

It is a Kannada crime comedy-thriller arriving on streaming after its theatrical run. It blends crime elements with humor and local storytelling.

Good Sports- January 13
3/7

Good Sports- January 13

New episodes of the popular sports comedy talk show drop this week. It is hosted by Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

120 Bahadur- January 16
4/7

120 Bahadur- January 16

It is a historical war drama making its streaming debut after a theatrical release in November 2025. Its star actor is Farhan Akhtar in a powerful lead role.

Smurfs- January 16
5/7

Smurfs- January 16

It is a brand-new animated adventure joining the franchise. It follows Smurfette as she leads a mission beyond the Smurfs' world.

Fallout Season 2- January 17
6/7

Fallout Season 2- January 17

It is the highly anticipated second season of the acclaimed series premieres. It continues the post-apocalyptic storyline inspired by the popular video game franchise.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

