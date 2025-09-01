From The Girlfriend to Helluva Boss: Watch These 7 Shows Coming This September 2025 on Prime Video
This month is packed with fresh originals and exciting sequels on Prime Video. Audiences will enjoy a mix of international releases and regional flavors. Viewers can expect both intense storytelling and light entertainment. Here is a list of 7 web series releasing this September on Prime Video:
The Girlfriend
It will be released on 10 September, 2025. It is a psychological thriller surrounding a woman's life as she becomes convinced that her son's new girlfriend is hiding something. It leads to a tense exploration of obsession and trust.
The Runarounds
This show was released on 1 September, 2025. It is a teen drama about a group of high school graduates in Wilmington, North Carolina. They form a rock band during the summer after graduation and navigate challenges of ambition and youth.
Helluva Boss
This series will release3 on 10 September, 2025. It is an animated comedy. The first two seasons of this Hell-set animated series previously released on YouTube, premiere on Prime Video with a new special episode, "Mission: Zero".
Every Minute Counts Season 2
It is a drama series releasing on 12 September 2025. The second season chronicles the 24 hours following a massive earthquake in Mexico City, focusing on the efforts to rescue survivors amidst the threat of aftershocks.
Dish It Out
It is a cooking show releasing on 5 September 2025. Tilly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, embarks on a culinary journey, celebrating online trends and family favorite recipes.
Gen V Season 2
It is a superhero drama releasing on 17 September 2025. The return of the superhero series set in the world of "The Boys" following the lives of young adults at Godolkin University as they navigate their powers and personal conflicts.
Hotel Costiera
It is an action show releasing on 24 September, 2025. A former U.S. Marine becomes a fixer at a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast, getting entangled in a personal mission to find the owner's missing daughter.
Tommy's Honour
It is a biographical drama releasing on 14 September, 2025. The story of the relationship between the renowned Scottish golfer Old Tom Morris and his son, Young Tom Morris, exploring their legacy in the sport.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.