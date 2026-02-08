Amrit Udyan 2026: Check Date, Timings, Ticket Prices, Entry Rules, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline at Rashtrapati Bhawan and More Details

How to Book Amrit Udyan Ticket?

Amrit Udyan tickets for any particular date will close at 10:00 am on the preceding day. Visitors are advised to receive their slots early, especially for weekends, as availability fills up quickly. There are no on-site ticket counters for the event, making prior planning essential. However, visitors who want to book an Amrit Udyan ticket offline can use self-service registration kiosks set up near the entrance to complete on-the-spot registration, subject to availability.