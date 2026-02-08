Amrit Udyan 2026: Check Date, Timings, Ticket Prices, Entry Rules, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline at Rashtrapati Bhawan and More Details
Amrit Udyan, the lush garden complex located within the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises in New Delhi, is among India’s most stunning and highly awaited seasonal attractions. Previously known as the Mugal Gardens, it was renamed as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence. It was earlier known as the Muhal Gardens and was renamed in 2023 to reflect India’s “Amrit Mohotsav” spirit.
Amrit Udyan 2026: Date
In 2026, the Winter Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026. The garden will be closed on March 4 due to the Holi festival.
Amrit Udyan 2026: Time
Amrit Udyan is open to visitors six days a week, operating from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the final entry permitted at 5:15 pm. The garden remains closed on Mondays for maintenance.
Amrit Udyan 2026: Ticket Price
Amrit Udyan ticket is free for all visitors; however, advance online registration is compulsory for the 2026 season. Since it is accessible only for a limited seasonal period, planning your visit is important.
How to Book Amrit Udyan Ticket?
Amrit Udyan tickets for any particular date will close at 10:00 am on the preceding day. Visitors are advised to receive their slots early, especially for weekends, as availability fills up quickly. There are no on-site ticket counters for the event, making prior planning essential. However, visitors who want to book an Amrit Udyan ticket offline can use self-service registration kiosks set up near the entrance to complete on-the-spot registration, subject to availability.