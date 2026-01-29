Amrita Singh’s Top 5 SHOCKING Controversies: Scandals, Feuds, Alimony Battles & Explosive Family Drama
Bollywood actress Amrita Singh has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent years. However, her name has surfaced in several news stories and online discussions due to family matters and social media controversies linked to those around her. Here is a look at Amrita Singh’s latest controversies that have caught public attention.
Orry Accuses Amrita Singh of Causing “Emotional Trauma”
Amrita Singh became part of a public controversy after social media personality Orry claimed his fallout with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan was due to unresolved trauma linked to her & stating that reconciliation would only be possible if she apologized. The issue intensified when Orry posted and later deleted a controversial Instagram reel naming Amrita, Sara and Palak as the “worst names,” followed by a widely criticised remark referencing Amrita, which further escalated the social media feud.
Messy Divorce and Alimony Dispute
After 13 years of marriage, their separation was highly publicized and contentious. Reports indicated it was not amicable, with Saif later admitting to paying a hefty alimony of ₹5 crore, plus ₹1 lakh per month until their son turned 18.
Controversial Relationship with Vinod Khanna
Early in her career, Amrita had a serious relationship with actor Vinod Khanna, which faced significant public scrutiny due to their 12 year age gap and the fact that he was previously married. The relationship reportedly ended due to disapproval from her mother Rukhsana Sultana.
Allegations of Abusive Behavior During Marriage
Saif Ali Khan disclosed that the marriage was troubled by constant arguments, claiming he was subjected to insults, taunts, and abuse directed at his mother and sister. Amrita also candidly admitted to feeling insecure and having intense fights, stating she once wanted to "bash Saif's head with a frying pan".
Public Fallout with Amitabh Bachchan
One of the most shocking reports involved a party where Amitabh Bachchan allegedly forcibly kissed Amrita Singh after she reportedly rejected his advances. This incident caused a significant stir in the industry at the time.
