LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Amulya Rattan VIRAL Video Exposed: Influencer’s Latest News, Apology & Trending Memes on Instagram

Amulya Rattan VIRAL Video Exposed: Influencer’s Latest News, Apology & Trending Memes on Instagram

Amulya Rattan is an Indian social media influencer and content creator. She is known for sharing lifestyle and opinion-based content online. Amulya recently went viral after a video sparked a massive debate on civic sense and online behavior. Here’s what you need to know about the influencer Amulya Rattan.

Published By: Published: January 27, 2026 17:18:13 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Amulya Rattan Civic Sense
1/6
Amulya Rattan VIRAL Video Exposed: Influencer's Latest News, Apology & Trending Memes on Instagram

Amulya Rattan Civic Sense

The controversy began around a discussion on civic sense and public behavior. The topic quickly turned into a larger social debate online.

You Might Be Interested In
Amulya Rattan Viral Video
2/6

Amulya Rattan Viral Video

A video featuring Amulya Rattan circulated widely on social media, drawing both criticism and support from netizens. In the clip, Amulya is seen doing a “fit check” when a person casually walks past in the background. Reacting to the moment, she moves closer to the camera and remarks that people have “zero civic sense,” saying they don’t consider that someone might be filming.

Amulya Rattan's Reply To Public Troll
3/6

Amulya Rattan's Reply To Public Troll

Amulya responded to the backlash through a public clarification. She attempted to explain her perspective on the issue. Her reply further fueled online discussion.

You Might Be Interested In
Amulya Rattan Apology
4/6

Amulya Rattan Apology

She later issued an apology addressing the outrage. The apology was shared on social media platforms. Reactions remained mixed, with some accepted it and others not.

Amulya Rattan's Latest Memes
5/6

Amulya Rattan's Latest Memes

The incident quickly turned into meme content online. Users created humors and sarcastic takes on the situation. Memes helped the issue reach an even wider audience.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS