Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary Telugu Comedy

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: The much-awaited comedy Anaganaga Oka Raju is finally gearing up for its OTT debut, creating buzz among fans of Naveen Polisheetty. Known for his impeccable comic timing and relatable performances, Polisheety teams up with Meenaakshi Chaudhary in this entertainer that promises laughter, romance, and unexpected twists. Here’s a deep dive into Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.