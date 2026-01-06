LIVE TV
  • Ananya Panday’s Beach Diary: Sun, Sand & Style

Ananya Panday’s Beach Diary: Sun, Sand & Style

Ananya Panday brings effortless glamour to the beach. From stylish bikinis to chic cover-ups, she shows how to look confident and fashionable under the sun.

Published: January 6, 2026 17:21:30 IST
Classic Bikini Chic
1/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Classic Bikini Chic

Bright colors, minimal cuts, and flattering silhouettes make Ananya’s classic two-piece bikinis a timeless summer favorite that balances simplicity with style.

Sporty & Playful
2/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Sporty & Playful

Combining sporty bikinis with crop tops, tank tops, or sheer cover-ups, Ananya creates playful and energetic beach looks that are both trendy and comfortable.

Bold Prints & Neon
3/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Bold Prints & Neon

Tropical prints, neon hues, and bold patterns make her beach outfits stand out. Ananya isn’t afraid to experiment and make a striking fashion statement.

Cover-Ups & Accessories
4/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Cover-Ups & Accessories

Chic sarongs, flowing kaftans, oversized hats, and stylish beach bags complete her vacation-ready outfits, combining practicality with effortless style.

Mix & Match Magic
5/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Mix & Match Magic

Ananya often mixes different bikini tops, bottoms, and accessories, proving that creative combinations can make every beach day look fresh, playful, and fashionable.

Poolside Glam
6/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Poolside Glam

From oversized sunglasses to glossy hair and glowing skin, Ananya shows how to elevate a simple bikini into a complete, camera-ready poolside look.

Your Beach Look Inspiration
7/7
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Your Beach Look Inspiration

Which Ananya Panday beach look is your favorite? Take inspiration, try mixing styles, and create your own sun-ready looks for your next vacation.

