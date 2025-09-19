Ananya Panday Top 6 Movies To Watch Before The Bastards of Bollywood
Ananya Panday is giving blockbusters one by one! Her recent release The Ba**ds of Bollywood is a massive success. She impressed the audiences with her charm and beauty. Her films range from romance to drama. Here is a look at her top 6 hits you will regret not watching once!
Gehraaiyaan (2022)
It is a romantic drama featuring Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It explores love and relationships. Ananya plays a key role adding depth to the narrative.
Pati Patni or Woh (2019)
It is a modern romantic comedy showcasing Ananya's comedic timings. It explores love triangles and humor in a contemporary marriage.
Khaali Peeli (2020)
It is an action-romantic film in which Ananya brings energy and chemistry to the screen. It highlights her ability to adapt to different genres easily!
Call Me Bae (2025)
It blends humor with emotional moments for Gen Z audiences. It basically focuses on love and modern relationships.
Student of the Year 2 (2019)
It is Ananya's first film that launched her career with high visibility. It focuses on college friendships, romance and rivalry.
Dream Girl 2 (2023)
It is a comedy drama sequel, with stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. She adds freshness to this film with her fun and energetic vibe.
