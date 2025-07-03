Ananya Panday’s Y2K Lookbook Viral

Ananya Panday New Year's Eve in the Maldives

Ananya Panday celebrated New Year's Eve in the Maldives, showcasing her stylish vacation looks on Instagram. The young star, known for her bold fashion choices, shared photos of herself relaxing by the beach in a floral crop top and skirt set, soaking up the sun in a yellow and tangerine mini dress, and enjoying a swim in a fun sunflower bikini.