Ananya Panday’s Y2K Lookbook Viral
Ananya Panday has fully embraced the Y2K fashion revival, showcasing her love for bold 2000s-inspired style. From bubblegum pinks and bandeau tops to playful tie-dye prints and micro minis, her wardrobe is a clear nod to the nostalgic noughties era. Whether she’s rocking a latex mini dress or casual baby tees, the Gehraiyaan star proves that the early 2000s aesthetic is back—and here to stay.
Ananya Panday's Casual Promotion Look
Following her flirty dresses and stylish co-ords, Ananya Panday opted for a tank top and baggy denim look for promotions. She wore a tiny black tank top with a ribbed bodice, cropped design, and an eye-catching open front secured with silver chain detailing. This was paired with low-rise oversized denim in a striking brick-red color, featuring contrast stitching.
Ananya Panday New Year's Eve in the Maldives
Ananya Panday celebrated New Year's Eve in the Maldives, showcasing her stylish vacation looks on Instagram. The young star, known for her bold fashion choices, shared photos of herself relaxing by the beach in a floral crop top and skirt set, soaking up the sun in a yellow and tangerine mini dress, and enjoying a swim in a fun sunflower bikini.
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Summer Throwback
During self-isolation, Ananya Panday has been going through old photo albums. She recently posted sun-kissed throwback pictures with her friend Shanaya Kapoor on Instagram. The duo showcased their summer style: Panday in a white bandeau top and high-waisted jeans, while Kapoor sported a white crop top and shorts, completed with pink slides for a pop of color.
Ananya Panday's Stunning Pink Dress
Ananya Panday turned heads in a bubblegum latex dress by Oh Polly. With a scooped neckline, the shiny dress was perfect for pink lovers. The fitted silhouette accentuated her curves, while the high hemline showcased her toned legs.
Ananya Panday's Halloween Tribute to Poo
Ananya Panday looked stunning in her Halloween outfit, earning praise from Kareena Kapoor. It's been 22 years since Karan Johar introduced the iconic character Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, played by Kareena, inspiring countless girls from the 2000s to dress up as her at least once.
Ananya Panday's Trendy Fashion Style
Ananya Panday consistently stays on top of trends, whether it’s tie-dye outfits, beaded jewelry, or It bags. Her playful and feminine style shines through in her collection of cute dresses, vibrant tops, and unique skirts.