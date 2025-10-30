Happy Birthday Ananya Panday! From Student Of The Year 2 To Gehraiyaan – 7 Best Ananya Panday Movies To Watch On OTT
Happy Birthday to Bollywood’s Gen Z queen, Ananya Pandey! The actress has impressed fans with her growth from a nepo kid to a talented beauty. From Gehraiyaan to Student of the Year 2, here’s a list of her top 5 films you can stream right now on OTT platforms.
Student of the Year 2 (2019)
Ananya made her Bollywood debut playing Shreya, a confident and stylish college girl. It is a perfect mix of drama, dance and youthful energy.
Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)
It is a modern remake of the classic romantic comedy. Ananya is known for her witty dialogues and fun chemistry with Kartik Aryan.
Khaali Peeli (2020)
Ananya plays Pooja, a feisty girl on the run. It is a masala entertainer with thrill and music.
Gehraiyaan (2022)
It is a bold and emotional film exploring complex relationships. Ananya plays Tia, a character with innocence and depth.
Liger (2022)
It showcased her dance skills and glam side. Despite mixed reviews, it remains a fan-favorite OTT watch.
