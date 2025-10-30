Happy Birthday Ananya Panday! From Student Of The Year 2 To Gehraiyaan – 7 Best Ananya Panday Movies To Watch On OTT

Happy Birthday to Bollywood’s Gen Z queen, Ananya Pandey! The actress has impressed fans with her growth from a nepo kid to a talented beauty. From Gehraiyaan to Student of the Year 2, here’s a list of her top 5 films you can stream right now on OTT platforms.