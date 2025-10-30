Ananya Pandey EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Net Worth & More Details Revealed!
Ananya Pandey is a Bollywood diva ruling hearts with her confidence and luxury looks. She often grabs headlines for her rumored relationships and iconic fashion sense. On her birthday, here’s all the details you need to know about this hottie!
Ananya Pandey Birthday
Ananya was born on October 30, 1998 in Mumbai. She is 26 years old as of 2025, and one of the youngest leading ladies in Bollywood.
Ananya Pandey career
Ananya is known for her chic red-carpet looks and vibrant social media presence. It is featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Dream Girl 2 and Gehraiyaan.
Ananya Pandey's Boyfriend
Ananya is currently rumored to be dating Walker Blanco, a U.S.-based model.
Ananya Pandey Net Worth
Ananya's estimated net worth is around Rs.80 Crores. She owns luxury cars like Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Ananya Pandey's Fashion Sense
Ananya is known for her trendy yet effortless fashion sense. She is regular at fashion weeks and designer campaigns.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.