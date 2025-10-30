LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ananya Pandey EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Net Worth & More Details Revealed!

Ananya Pandey EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Net Worth & More Details Revealed!

Ananya Pandey is a Bollywood diva ruling hearts with her confidence and luxury looks. She often grabs headlines for her rumored relationships and iconic fashion sense. On her birthday, here’s all the details you need to know about this hottie!

By: Last Updated: October 30, 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ananya Pandey Birthday
1/6

Ananya Pandey Birthday

Ananya was born on October 30, 1998 in Mumbai. She is 26 years old as of 2025, and one of the youngest leading ladies in Bollywood.

Ananya Pandey career
2/6

Ananya Pandey career

Ananya is known for her chic red-carpet looks and vibrant social media presence. It is featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Dream Girl 2 and Gehraiyaan.

Ananya Pandey's Boyfriend
3/6

Ananya Pandey's Boyfriend

Ananya is currently rumored to be dating Walker Blanco, a U.S.-based model.

Ananya Pandey Net Worth
4/6

Ananya Pandey Net Worth

Ananya's estimated net worth is around Rs.80 Crores. She owns luxury cars like Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Ananya Pandey's Fashion Sense
5/6

Ananya Pandey's Fashion Sense

Ananya is known for her trendy yet effortless fashion sense. She is regular at fashion weeks and designer campaigns.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS