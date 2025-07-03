Ancient Discoveries That Changed Everything: 7 Archaeological Finds That Rewrote Human History

The Antikythera Mechanism (Greece)

Found in a shipwreck in 1901, this mysterious device from 100 BCE had gears and dials that could predict eclipses and track planets. The Antikythera Mechanism changed our understanding of ancient Greek engineering and suggested advanced knowledge of astronomy.



