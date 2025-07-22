LIVE TV
  • 6 Ancient Foods Still Thriving in the Indian Diet Since Vedic Times

6 Ancient Foods Still Thriving in the Indian Diet Since Vedic Times

These six ancient foods like ghee, barley, milk, honey, lentils, and rice. They have nourished Indian households since Vedic times and remain integral to diet, culture, and rituals.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
1/7

Ghee: The Sacred Clarified Butter

It is said that when ghee was being prepared, it would have had purity and healing qualities. Blessings of prosperity were considered to descend thereupon, which were brought forth in altar ceremonies in Vedic times and medicines in Ayurveda.

2/7

Barley: The Ancient Grain

Barley, referred to as Yava in the Vedas, served as a basic grain often offered in religious ceremonies and also for the medicinal diet, breads, and drinks of early India.

3/7

Milk and Dairy: Nourishment and Ritual Significance

Cows were considered sacred, and the milk was drunk in various forms, such as curd, butter, and buttermilk, for nourishment as well as in ritualistic purposes such as Panchamrit.

4/7

Honey: Nature's Nectar and Medicine

Honey was regarded as sacred and medicinal and was offered to deities, while its use in Ayurveda was praised in the Rigveda for its healing properties.

5/7

Lentils (Dal): Protein for the Masses

Along with rich Indian culinary aesthetics, lentils, mung, and masoor provided vegetarian protein-stewed and souped for sustenance and to balance the plant-based diet.

6/7

Rice: The Eternal Staple

Rice has been an essential ingredient in Indian food and ritualistic offerings since Vedic times and is now a part of daily foods and celebrations such as Anna-prashan (first rice-eating ceremony).

7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational and cultural reference. Historical dietary practices may vary regionally and should not replace personalized medical or nutritional advice.

