Ancient Wisdom, Modern Gains: 5 Unbelievable Advantages Of Applying Tilak On Your Forehead
Traditionally, a tilak is considered by most Indian cultures to be magical and protective and hold spiritual value. Modern day science now claims to explain potential hidden health and mental benefits associated with the religious and cultural tradition of putting tilak on the forehead. A tilak is applied on the forehead on the Ajna chakra (or Third Eye), which is crucial for mental clarity, stress reduction, and healthy looking skin. Here are 5 surprising science backed benefits of placing a tilak on the forehad and the relevance of this ancient practice today!
Stimulates the Ajna Chakra
Using tilak awakens the Ajna chakra or third eye, which is associated with intuition and concentration. This can sharpen mental awareness and enhance concentration levels during the day. It helps act as a soft reminder to remain present and aware.
Reduces Stress and Anxiety
The act of putting a tilak has calming effects on the nervous system. It regulates the body's stress response by stimulating pressure points at the forehead level, and thus reduces anxiety and increases emotional stability.
Protects Skin from Environmental Damage
Tilak has pastes or powders are made from raw products, such as sandalwood or turmeric. These raw products have antimicrobial properties, anti-inflammatory properties and can protect the skin. They may help skin protect itself naturally, protecting it from pollution and burning UV rays.
Enhances Blood Circulation
Incorporating the gentle tilt method increases circulation around and in the forehead. The more you circulate, the better you will oxygenate the skin cells. Thus, promoting healthier looking skin. In the end, this creates a healthier, refreshed look.
Promotes Spiritual Awareness and Focus
Physiologically, the tilak serves as a tactuocue which increases concentration and spiritual awareness. It aids in grounding attention during meditation or daily functioning. The small ritual facilitates a feeling of calm and centeredness.