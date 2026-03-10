‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ OTT Release: Where to Watch the New Blind Dating Reality Show as It Will No Longer Stream on YouTube

Format of the Show

‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ follows a unique blind dating format where one female contestant interacts with four male suitors while wearing a blindfold, focusing only on conversation and personality. Comedians Vivek Samtani and Kaustubh Agarwal act as wingmen, adding humorous commentary as they observe the dates. If a connection forms, the blindfold is removed for the final reveal to see if the pair wants to continue the relationship.