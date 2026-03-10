‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ OTT Release: Where to Watch the New Blind Dating Reality Show as It Will No Longer Stream on YouTube
‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ is a fresh Hindi blind dating reality show that blends comedy with modern relationship drama. The show brings a unique concept where contestants try to build a connection without seeing each other first. After gaining attention online, the show has now shifted to an OTT platform instead of streaming on YouTube.
Release Date and Premiere Details
Andha Pyaar 2.0 is scheduled to release on March 14, 2026. This Hindi language, Gen Z-focused reality dating show.
OTT Platform
The new season of ‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ will stream exclusively on the OTT platform ZEE5. Viewers can also access the show through OTTplay Premium subscriptions and other OTT bundles that include ZEE5 content.
Host And Panelists
Andha Pyaar 2.0 is a ZEE5 dating reality series hosted by comedian Vivek Samtani, featuring a panel that includes Kaustubh Agarwal.
Format of the Show
‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ follows a unique blind dating format where one female contestant interacts with four male suitors while wearing a blindfold, focusing only on conversation and personality. Comedians Vivek Samtani and Kaustubh Agarwal act as wingmen, adding humorous commentary as they observe the dates. If a connection forms, the blindfold is removed for the final reveal to see if the pair wants to continue the relationship.
Plot and What to Expect
‘Andha Pyaar 2.0’ explores whether emotional connection can grow without physical attraction. Contestants engage in conversations, humorous challenges, and awkward moments while comedians add commentary and jokes. The show mixes comedy, dating drama, and unpredictable twists to create a fun and entertaining reality experience.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and official announcements about the show. Streaming details may change depending on the platform’s schedule or regional availability.