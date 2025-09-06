Ganesh Visarjan Performed In UK, Photos Go Viral, Don’t Miss The Stunning River Immersion Moment
As Ganeshotsav celebrations conclude, a video of Ganesh Visarjan in the United Kingdom has gone viral, showing Indian devotees immersing a Ganesh idol in a river while swans swim close to the boat. Shared on Instagram by Sandeep Anthwal, the clip has already crossed over a million views and quickly became the subject of widespread discussion. The visuals have fascinated many, with supporters calling it a beautiful expression of Indian culture overseas, while critics questioned the environmental impact of such rituals on foreign rivers.
All photos taken from Sandeep Anthwal’s Instagram.
Here are some photos from the UK Ganesh Visarjan:
