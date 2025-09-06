Ganesh Visarjan Performed In UK, Photos Go Viral, Don’t Miss The Stunning River Immersion Moment

As Ganeshotsav celebrations conclude, a video of Ganesh Visarjan in the United Kingdom has gone viral, showing Indian devotees immersing a Ganesh idol in a river while swans swim close to the boat. Shared on Instagram by Sandeep Anthwal, the clip has already crossed over a million views and quickly became the subject of widespread discussion. The visuals have fascinated many, with supporters calling it a beautiful expression of Indian culture overseas, while critics questioned the environmental impact of such rituals on foreign rivers.

