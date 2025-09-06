LIVE TV
Ganesh Visarjan Performed In UK, Photos Go Viral, Don't Miss The Stunning River Immersion Moment

As Ganeshotsav celebrations conclude, a video of Ganesh Visarjan in the United Kingdom has gone viral, showing Indian devotees immersing a Ganesh idol in a river while swans swim close to the boat. Shared on Instagram by Sandeep Anthwal, the clip has already crossed over a million views and quickly became the subject of widespread discussion. The visuals have fascinated many, with supporters calling it a beautiful expression of Indian culture overseas, while critics questioned the environmental impact of such rituals on foreign rivers.

All photos taken from Sandeep Anthwal’s Instagram.

Here are some photos from the UK Ganesh Visarjan:

Ganesh Visarjan in UK draws attention as devotees perform rituals on a river
Ganesh Visarjan in UK draws attention as devotees perform rituals on a river

The ten-day Ganeshotsav is drawing to a close with grand Ganesh Visarjan rituals across the country. The tradition has now found its way to the UK.

Ganesh Visarjan in UK goes viral with swans gliding past the immersion boat
Ganesh Visarjan in UK goes viral with swans gliding past the immersion boat

A viral video shows Indian devotees performing Ganesh Visarjan in a river while swans glide past. The clip has captivated millions of viewers.

Ganesh Visarjan in UK shows Indian traditions thriving far from home
Ganesh Visarjan in UK shows Indian traditions thriving far from home

Shared on Instagram, the Ganesh Visarjan visuals from the UK have already crossed over a million views. The sight of swans alongside the ceremony added to the intrigue.

Video of Ganesh Visarjan in UK captivates millions on social media.
Video of Ganesh Visarjan in UK captivates millions on social media.

The Ganesh Visarjan video has triggered a lively debate on social media. Some users praised the cultural expression while others questioned its impact.

Ganesh Visarjan in UK highlights the connection of India diaspora with the countrys cculture
Ganesh Visarjan in UK highlights the connection of India diaspora with the countrys cculture

Some social media users say Ganesh Chaturthi is meant to spread joy not controversy

Ganesh Visarjan in UK river draws global attention and debate
Ganesh Visarjan in UK river draws global attention and debate

The UK river Ganesh Visarjan highlighted how deeply rooted Indian culture remains. Even far from home, traditions continue to unite communities.

