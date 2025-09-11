LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Best Animated Superhero Movies & Web Series on OTT Platforms 2025

Best Animated Superhero Movies & Web Series on OTT Platforms 2025

Superheroes hide secrets and powers, which audience love to find out one by one. Superhero movies mix heart with high-stake battles. from this genre, one can expect epic battles, shocking twists and moments that make you gasp. From new faces to legendary heroes, here is a list of the best animated superhero movies available on Netflix and Prime Video:

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Invincible on Prime Video
1/8

Invincible on Prime Video

It includes explosive superhero battles with deeply developed characters. Its cinematic action sequences, emotional depth and storytelling were critically acclaimed.

Devil May Cry on Netflix
2/8

Devil May Cry on Netflix

It involves intense, mature action combined with dark humor. It has an engaging storyline with high-quality animation. It is about a Demon hunter protecting Earth from supernatural threats.

Ultraman: Rising on Netflix
3/8

Ultraman: Rising on Netflix

It is beautifully animated with cutting-edge visual effects. It is full of action and appealing to all ages. Its themes are heroism, responsibility and sacrifice.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix
4/8

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix

It has thrilling action sequences and strategic combat. It has a strong and inspiring female superhero lead. It combines mystery and adventure.

Helluva Boss on Prime Video
5/8

Helluva Boss on Prime Video

It is a vibrant animation with visually dynamic storytelling. It has adult humor blended with dark action.

Supa Team 4 on Netflix
6/8

Supa Team 4 on Netflix

It involves a young superheroes team up to protect their city from evil forces. It is fun and energetic. It is also visually engaging to all ages.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch on Netflix
7/8

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch on Netflix

It has rich animation and detailed character designs. It appeals to fans of strategy and action-packed storytelling.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS