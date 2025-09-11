Best Animated Superhero Movies & Web Series on OTT Platforms 2025
Superheroes hide secrets and powers, which audience love to find out one by one. Superhero movies mix heart with high-stake battles. from this genre, one can expect epic battles, shocking twists and moments that make you gasp. From new faces to legendary heroes, here is a list of the best animated superhero movies available on Netflix and Prime Video:
Invincible on Prime Video
It includes explosive superhero battles with deeply developed characters. Its cinematic action sequences, emotional depth and storytelling were critically acclaimed.
Devil May Cry on Netflix
It involves intense, mature action combined with dark humor. It has an engaging storyline with high-quality animation. It is about a Demon hunter protecting Earth from supernatural threats.
Ultraman: Rising on Netflix
It is beautifully animated with cutting-edge visual effects. It is full of action and appealing to all ages. Its themes are heroism, responsibility and sacrifice.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix
It has thrilling action sequences and strategic combat. It has a strong and inspiring female superhero lead. It combines mystery and adventure.
Helluva Boss on Prime Video
It is a vibrant animation with visually dynamic storytelling. It has adult humor blended with dark action.
Supa Team 4 on Netflix
It involves a young superheroes team up to protect their city from evil forces. It is fun and energetic. It is also visually engaging to all ages.
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch on Netflix
It has rich animation and detailed character designs. It appeals to fans of strategy and action-packed storytelling.
