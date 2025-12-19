Ankita Lokhande Birthday: From Dating Sushant Singh Rajput To Marrying Vicky Jain, Love, Conflicts And Bigg Boss Drama!
Ankita Lokhande, who is celebrating her birthday today, is still a television icon with a journey that covers the peaks of Pavitra Rishta, extravagant love affairs, and harsh reality TV, all marked by the strength and tenacity of her spirit.
The Pavitra Rishta Phenomenon
Ankita shot to superstardom as Archana, a role she famously dedicated herself to by once filming for 148 hours straight. The show established her as one of Indian television's most iconic "bahus" and a top-earning actress for over five years.
A Decade of Love: The Sushant Era
Her nearly seven-year relationship with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput was a fan-favorite romance that included a public proposal on national TV. Despite their shocking 2016 split, their bond remained a significant part of her public narrative, especially following his tragic passing in 2020.
Finding Stability with Vicky Jain
Ankita found love again with businessman Vicky Jain, who transitioned from being a supportive friend during her hardest times to her life partner. They married in a grand ceremony in 2021 and have since become a "power couple" frequently seen on various reality shows together.
Transition to the Big Screen & Conflicts
She made a successful leap to Bollywood with films like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3, though her journey was marked by rumors of professional friction on set. Her transition often faced public scrutiny, from debates over her screen time to online trolling regarding her personal choices.
The "Bigg Boss 17" Roller-Coaster
Participating in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband exposed the raw, emotional complexities of their marriage to the public eye. While her "Rishton Wali Ladki" persona won her many fans, the season was defined by intense arguments and conflicts with her mother-in-law.
Dealing with Public Scrutiny
Known for her resilience, Ankita has navigated years of social media storms regarding her past relationships and outspoken personality. She continues to advocate for self-love and female empowerment, frequently reminding her followers to prioritize their own worth over external validation.