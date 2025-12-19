LIVE TV
Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: Age, Career, Hit TV Serials, Films, Net Worth- Lesser-Known Facts About Pavitra Rishta Actress

Television and film actress Anikta Lokhande, best known for her iconic role as Archana in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta, celebrates her birthday today. From ruling the small screen to making a successful transition into Bollywood, Ankita’s journey has been marked by determination, versatility, and constant reinvention. 

Ankita Lokhande Hot & Sexy Pics
1/9

Ankita Lokhande Hot & Sexy Pics

Here’s a closer look at Ankita Lokhande age, career, popular TV serial, movies, net worth, and some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Ankita Lokhande Age
2/9

Ankita Lokhande Age

Ankita Lokhande, a prominent actress known for her extensive work in television and Hindi cinema, is celebrating her 41st birthday today.

Ankita Lokhande TV Serials
3/9

Ankita Lokhande TV Serials

Ankita Lokhande became a household name for her role in the long-running soap opera Pavitra Rishta as Archana Deshmukh.

Ankita Lokhande Movies
4/9

Ankita Lokhande Movies

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), and has also appeared in movies like Baaghi 3 (2020) and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024).

Ankita Lokhande Reality Shows
5/9

Ankita Lokhande Reality Shows

Ankita Lokhande also participated in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband, Vicky Jain, and on the comedy-cooking show Laughter Chefs.

Ankita Lokhande Marriage
6/9

Ankita Lokhande Marriage

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain on December 4, 2021. The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Raid
7/9

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Raid

Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s family business in Chhattisgarh recently faced a GST department raid, leading to a reported tax surrender of Rs 27.5 crore.

Ankita Lokhande Net Worth
8/9

Ankita Lokhande Net Worth

Ankita Lokhande’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 30 to 40 crore. Her combined net worth with husband Vicky Jain is estimated at around Rs 125 crore to 130 crore.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The images featured in this article are shared for fashion and entertainment purposes only. All photographs are publicly available and/or sourced from the actress’s official social media handles. We do not intend to objectify or offend anyone, and all rights remain with the respective owners.

