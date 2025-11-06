Anunay Sood’s Death Mystery: Age, Net Worth & Girlfriend Details Everyone’s Talking About
Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognizable travel influencers, with 3.8 Lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million followers on Instagram. He was known for his drone photography and striking travel visuals. He collaborated with global tourism brands and boards too. Here’s everything you need to know about late Anunay Sood.
Anunay Sood Age
Anunay Sood was born on February 6, 1993. He died at the age of 32 on November 6, 2025.
Anunay Sood YouTube
Anunay started his YouTube channel on October 7, 2008. His first video was titled Churdhar Trek, Himachal Pradesh- Aerial Drone Footage and it was uploaded on March 17, 2017.
Anunay Sood Career Achievements
Anunay attended and graduated from Delhi Public School. His YouTube video "First Ever Youtuber to Vlog in BIG BOSS HOUSE @Elvishyadavvlogs @FukraInsaan" got close to five million views.
Anunay Sood Net Worth
Anunay Sood's net worth was estimated to be between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore at the time of his passing in November 2025, according to media reports. His income sources involved digital agency, brand collaborations and social media.
Anunay Sood Girlfriend
Anunay Sood was in a public relationship with Brinda Sharma. The couple had reportedly ended their engagement and broken up in March 2023.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.