Anupamaa’s Actress Rupali Ganguly’s SHOCKING Truth: Real Age, Huge Net Worth, Husband & Personal Secrets
Actor Rupali Ganguly set social media buzzing after a high octane confrontation scene in the popular TV show Anupamaa. Her explosive monologue, highlighted by the now viral phrase “ghuma ghumake marungi”, quickly turned into a meme sensation, with netizens cheekily dubbing her “Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max”.
Age & Education
Rupali Ganguly was born on 5 April 1977. As of 2026, Rupali Ganguly is 48 years old. She was born in Mumbai, India, (formerly Bombay) into a Bengali family. She pursued her higher education at Ruparel College, Mumbai, where she earned a degree in Hotel Management.
Rupali Ganguly Net Worth
Estimated net worth: ₹20–25 crore
Primary income source: Television acting
Per episode salary (Anupamaa): Reportedly ₹3–4 lakh per episode
Her massive popularity has made her one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian TV.
Rupali Ganguly Husband
Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, a businessman. The couple tied the knot in 2013 in a private ceremony. They have a son named Rudransh, born in 2014. Rupali prefers to keep her personal life low key and away from media attention.
Rupali Ganguly Career
Rupali Ganguly is Daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly, she debuted as a child artist in the film Saheb (1985). She later appeared in early TV shows like Sanjivani and Sukanya. Gained nationwide fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004–2006). Returned from a 7-year break to play the lead in Anupamaa (2020), which made her one of the highest paid actresses on Indian TV. She also starred in the prequel web series Anupama: Namaste America (2022).
Rupali Ganguly High Voltage Showdown In Latest Episode
In the episode, Anupamaa locks horns with Rajani, played by Rinku Dhawan. What begins as a heated argument soon escalates when Rajani challenges Anupamaa’s resolve, triggering a powerful verbal outburst. Rupali’s intense delivery and dramatic dialogue left viewers stunned and instantly caught the internet’s attention.
Disclaimer
Net worth figures and earnings mentioned above are approximate estimates based on publicly available sources and media reports. Actual numbers may vary.