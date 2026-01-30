Anupamaa’s Actress Rupali Ganguly’s SHOCKING Truth: Real Age, Huge Net Worth, Husband & Personal Secrets

Rupali Ganguly Career

Rupali Ganguly is Daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly, she debuted as a child artist in the film Saheb (1985). She later appeared in early TV shows like Sanjivani and Sukanya. Gained nationwide fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004–2006). Returned from a 7-year break to play the lead in Anupamaa (2020), which made her one of the highest paid actresses on Indian TV. She also starred in the prequel web series Anupama: Namaste America (2022).