Anurag Kashyap Birthday Special: Five Scandalous Statements Made By Gangs Of Wasseypur Director
As today is Anurag Kashyap Birthday who is a filmmaker that has been able to create a distinct niche within Indian cinema due to his groundbreaking stories and rather provocative approach. Known as an individual who takes cinematic liberties, he often explores the more underbelly side of society, and its darker and more intricate facets, which has earned him critical acclaim, as well as a reputation as a maverick.
Nevertheless, the outspoken character of Kashyap and his adherence to his own artistic idea have continued to put him in the middle of many controversies. Such events, such as scandalous remarks, brushes with censorship and industry politics and so on, highlight his position as a personality who is not afraid of anything to break the rules, and whose arguments echo way beyond the screen.
His career attests to the strength of audacious storytelling, and to the popular discussion that it can trigger. Let’s look at the Top five Anurag Kashyap Controversies.
The "Urinate on Brahmins" Remark and Subsequent Backlash
Anurag Kashyap's provocative social media comment led to FIRs and widespread outrage from Hindu groups. He later apologized for the controversy, but maintained his stance on the issue.
Sexual Harassment Allegations by Payal Ghosh
Actress Payal Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2013, which he vehemently denied as a "baseless" attempt to silence him. The controversy erupted during the height of the #MeToo movement and led to a police investigation.
Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations Against the Khan Family
Anurag Kashyap's brother, Abhinav, accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career. This indirectly involved Anurag, with a past incident of his removal from a film, Tere Naam, being cited as an example of the Khan family's power.
Candid Criticisms of Bollywood's "Toxicity" and Move to the South
Anurag Kashyap has openly voiced his disillusionment with the Bollywood industry, citing its unhealthy focus on commercial success. His bold remarks and temporary move from Mumbai were a public statement against what he considers a toxic environment.
Online Spats and "A Gyaankosh" Controversy
This refers to the recurring pattern of Kashyap's unfiltered opinions and public feuds on social and political issues. His "bold" approach to online discourse often draws him into significant controversies and debate.