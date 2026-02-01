Anushka Ghosh EVICTED From Splitsvilla 16 Paisa Villa: Will She Come Back? Boyfriend Mohit Magotra Emotional Moment Steals Attention
Anushka Ghosh’s eviction from Splitsvilla 16 has left fans shocked and emotional. Her sudden exit didn’t just affect viewers, but also her partner Mohit Magotra. He was seen getting visibly emotional as Anushka left the villa. Anushka’s bold personality and strong opinions had already made her a talked-about contestant. Here’s a closer look at Anushka Ghosh’s journey, her bond with Mohit and is there any chance she will come back to the villa?
Anushka Ghosh Age
Anushka Ghosh turned 21 years old as of June 2025. She belongs to the younger generation of contestants on Splitsvilla 16.
Anushka Ghosh Boyfriend
According to Anushka's recent posts on Instagram, she's dating Mohit Magotra. They both met for the first time in Splitsvilla 16.
Anushka Ghosh- Miss Universe Odisha 2025
Anushka was crowned Miss Universe Odisha 2025 and was also a contestant in Miss Universe India. She is a model, actor, and national-level yoga practitioner pursuing her Master's degree in English.
Anushka Ghosh Evicted- Will She Come Back in the Villa?
No, Anushka Ghosh will not return to the Splitsvilla. Her eviction is final, and there are no wildcard or comeback plans for her.
Anushka Ghosh in Splitsvilla 16 Personality Traits
Anushka Ghosh came across as confident and outspoken, never shying away from sharing her opinions. She showed a strong, independent mindset, often prioritising self-respect over forced connections.
Disclaimer
This article is based on observations from the television show Splitsvilla 16, publicly available information, and media reports. Personality traits mentioned are subjective interpretations and may not reflect the individual’s real-life character. No intent to misrepresent or harm the reputation of any person involved.