Anushka Ghosh EVICTED From Splitsvilla 16 Paisa Villa: Will She Come Back? Boyfriend Mohit Magotra Emotional Moment Steals Attention

Anushka Ghosh’s eviction from Splitsvilla 16 has left fans shocked and emotional. Her sudden exit didn’t just affect viewers, but also her partner Mohit Magotra. He was seen getting visibly emotional as Anushka left the villa. Anushka’s bold personality and strong opinions had already made her a talked-about contestant. Here’s a closer look at Anushka Ghosh’s journey, her bond with Mohit and is there any chance she will come back to the villa?