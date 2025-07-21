Anushka Sen Fashion Inspiration: Recreate These 7 Outfits That Broke The Internet
From streetwear sexy to poolside tease, Anushka Sen never fails to serve looks that kill! Whether you’re looking for a chill outfit to recreate or just here to admire her beauty, here are 7 outfits of Anushka Sen that she effortlessly slayed!
Striped wrap top and joggers
She is the gym crush who knows she's too fine! This striped crop top gives sporty and flirty vibes. Paired with relaxed joggers, it is a balance of comfy and cute.
Embroidered strapless gown
This deep purple strapless dress with golden embroidery and those huge earrings scream she is the main character. Recreate this fit with any well-fitted ethnic corset top or gown. Keep the neckline clean and add statement earrings.
Green cropped tank and skirt
Olive mini cargo skirt and raw hem graphic crop tank together make a streetwear baddie look. She looks like a cool gamer girl. If you want to recreate it, look for a utility skirt with side pockets and pair it with a snug crop top, chunky sneakers and a high ponytail.
White crop top and ribbed shorts
The body hugging crop top and high rise denim shorts give super hot but innocent vibes. It is really easy to recreate as these are basics every wardrobe should have. Anushka gives vibes of the hot girl next door!
Blue printed cut out swim suit
The ruched cut and side cut-outs turn a cute floral swimsuit into a total thirst trap. The pool is the reason the pool is heating up with her hotness! Pick a pastel or floral one piece with a front tie and subtle side openings if you want to recreate this look.
Pink strapless bodycon
She looks like a barbie who is dangerously sexy. This soft ruched dress hugs her body like a glove. Recreate this with a stretchy strapless dress in blush pink, pairing it with gold studs and red lips will look stunning!
Leopard tube top and black jeans
Animal print screams confidence. Anushka is giving spicy, bold and impossible to ignore. Grab a satin leopard tube top and pair it with low rise black jeans. Add gold jewelry and loose curls.
Disclaimer
-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.