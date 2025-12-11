Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 8th Wedding Anniversary: Unseen Pics of Virushka and Vamika Break the Internet- See Inside

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. The power couple, lovingly known as Virushka, has always been adored for their effortless chemistry, grounded personalities, and the way they support each other. Their anniversary celebration has sparked a wave of affection, with fans flooding social media to shower them with love, admiration, and warm wishes for their beautifully growing family.