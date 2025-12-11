Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 8th Wedding Anniversary: Unseen Pics of Virushka and Vamika Break the Internet- See Inside
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. The power couple, lovingly known as Virushka, has always been adored for their effortless chemistry, grounded personalities, and the way they support each other. Their anniversary celebration has sparked a wave of affection, with fans flooding social media to shower them with love, admiration, and warm wishes for their beautifully growing family.
Fans were treated to a heart-melting surprise as unseen pictures of the power couple, along with their daughter Vamika, began circulating online.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli First Meeting
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met while shooting a TV commercial for a shampoo brand. Virat was reportedly nervous and tried to break the ice with an awkward joke about Anushka’s height in heels.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Dating
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started dating and were spotted together on various occasions, including an Indian Super League football match. When Virat blew a “flying kiss” to Anushka in the stands after reaching a milestone during a match, it created quite a spark on social media.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Dating Trolls
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli faced intense media scrutiny and trolling as fans blamed Anushka often unfairly blamed Anushka for Virat’s on-field performance.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Wedding
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The fairytale wedding went viral on social media as fans showered their love to the power couple.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Parenthood
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021 and their son, Akaay, in February 2024. The couple continues to prioritize their family privacy.