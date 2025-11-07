Anushka Shetty EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Movies, Net Worth & Other Secret Details Revealed!
Anushka Shetty is one of South India’s most powerful and loved actresses. She is known for her iconic role in Baahubali and Arundhati. Fans adore her for her natural beauty, calm personality and strong on-screen presence. On her birthday, here’s everything you need to know about Anushka Shetty.
Anushka Shetty Age
Anushka Shetty's real birth name is Sweety Shetty. She was born on November 7, 1981. She's 44 years old, as of 2025. Her birthplace is Mangalore, Karnataka, India.
Anushka Shetty Net Worth
Anushka's estimated net worth is around ₹140 Crore+. Her major income sources include films, brand endorsements and property investments in Hyderabad and Chennai.
Anushka Shetty's Movies
Some of her most iconic performances include Baahubali, Arundhati, Bhaagamathie, Size Zero and Rudhramadevi.
Anushka Shetty Boyfriend
Anushka Shetty has always kept her personal life private. She has long been linked with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas, though both have denied dating rumors, calling each other "just close friends."
Anushka Shetty Secrets
Her nickname is Sweety, which she also uses off-screen. She's a certified yoga instructor, trained under Bharat Thakur.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.