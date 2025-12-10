Apart From Ranveer Singh And Akshay Khanna; A Look At Stars Whose Casting Adds An Edge To Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Movie: Besides actors Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, whose strong performances add heft to Dhurandhar. Debutante Sara Arjun steps in as well, balancing fresh energy with seasoned talent, turning the spy thriller into a truly star-studded affair.
Here’s How Other Stars Contribute-
Sanjay Dutt
Actor Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, a formidable encounter specialist, adding gravitas and intensity.
R. Madhavan
Actor R.Madhavan is being known for his versatile acting, he brings a distinct edge, with fans praising his performance.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal portrays Major Iqbal, a chilling antagonist, adding to the film's dark, thrilling elements.
Sara Arjun
Actor Sara Arjun, as the debutante, she holds her own in a layered role, praised for her depth and impact.
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi adds supporting strength and experience to the ensemble cast.
Danish Pandor
Actor Danish has suddenly become the centre of attention for his electrifying performance in the Ranvir Singh starrer. Praises are all in for Danish for his portrayal of the unflinching Karachi mobster ‘Uzair Baloch’, despite having limited screen time.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.