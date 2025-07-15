Are You Falling For These? 8 Widespread Indian Pregnancy Myths: In Pics
Pregnancy has, for centuries, been surrounded by well-meaning advice, some rooted in culture, others in folklore. While often shared lovingly by relatives and friends, many of these beliefs can create unnecessary fear or even encourage harmful practices. From food restrictions based on baby complexion to bizarre gender predictions, a surprising number of these notions clash with modern medical knowledge. It’s time to separate myth from fact, so expectant parents can focus on a healthy, informed, and joyful pregnancy journey.
Myth: Eating For Two Means Doubling Your Food Intake
A widely held belief that often leads to excessive weight gain. Fact - You only need around 300-500 extra calories per day in the second and third trimesters, focusing on nutrient-dense foods, not just quantity, for optimal baby growth.
Myth: Saffron Or Specific Foods Will Make The Baby Fairer
Many believe consuming saffron, milk, or oranges during pregnancy can influence the baby's skin complexion. Fact - A baby's skin colour is determined solely by genetics (inherited genes from parents), and no food can alter this.
Myth: The Shape Of Your Belly Can Predict The Baby's Gender
According to old wives' tales, low, pointy belly indicates a boy, and a high belly indicates a girl. Fact - The only precise method is ultrasound. Your body type, muscle tone, and the baby's position, rather than its gender, affect the shape of your belly.
Myth: Heartburn Means Your Baby Will Have A Lot Of Hair
A common belief that severe heartburn during pregnancy correlates with a baby born with a full head of hair. Fact: Heartburn is a common pregnancy symptom caused by hormonal changes relaxing esophageal muscles, and has no scientific link to fetal hair growth.
Myth: Pregnant Women Should Avoid All Caffeine
Many are advised to completely cut out tea and coffee. Fact: Moderate caffeine intake (up to 200mg per day, roughly one regular cup of coffee) is generally considered safe for most pregnant women, but always consult your doctor.
Myth: Consuming Papaya Or Pineapple Can Cause Miscarriage
These fruits are often forbidden because of concerns that they induce early labour or miscarriage. Fact: Eating ripe fruits daily is usually considered safe. There's an enzyme called papain, found in unripe papayas, and bromelain, found in pineapples, but both require high concentrations to induce uterine contractions.
Myth: Pregnant Women Shouldn't Exercise Or Stay Active
The belief that physical activity might harm the baby. Fact: Regular, moderate exercise (like walking, swimming, prenatal yoga) is beneficial for most pregnant women, aiding in discomfort relief, mood improvement, and preparing the body for labour.
Myth: Spicy Food Can Induce Labour Or Harm The Baby's Eyes
A persistent myth suggesting hot food can "burn" the baby's eyes or trigger contractions. Fact: Spicy food might cause indigestion or heartburn for the mother, but there's no scientific evidence it can induce labour or harm the baby's eyes.