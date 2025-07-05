Ariana Grande’s Outfits That Got Called “Too Much”.

Ariana Grande has been serving major fashion moments lately, especially while channeling her inner Glinda from Wicked. From playful pink dresses to a dreamy buttercup-yellow gown, her looks during the film’s press tour have had everyone talking. Since starting her career in 2008 on Broadway and rising to fame as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Ariana has had plenty of time to refine her style. But like any fashion icon, her journey hasn’t been without a few missteps — ones we wish could’ve vanished with a wave of a wand.