Ariana Grande’s Outfits That Got Called “Too Much”.
Ariana Grande has been serving major fashion moments lately, especially while channeling her inner Glinda from Wicked. From playful pink dresses to a dreamy buttercup-yellow gown, her looks during the film’s press tour have had everyone talking. Since starting her career in 2008 on Broadway and rising to fame as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Ariana has had plenty of time to refine her style. But like any fashion icon, her journey hasn’t been without a few missteps — ones we wish could’ve vanished with a wave of a wand.
Ariana Grande's 2012 Fashion Misstep
Before settling into her signature style, Ariana Grande struggled with her fashion choices, as seen in her 2012 outfit. The blush pink satin bodice paired with a poufy, feathered skirt resembled something from a Limited Too catalog. Let's hope Grande hasn't kept this look, as it’s unlikely to make a vintage comeback.
Ariana Grande's Controversial Dior Dress
At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, Ariana Grande swapped her usual pastel palette for a light-beige Dior dress. The couture gown featured a structured cage skirt with straw-like strands hanging down, giving her a jellyfish-like appearance—an unintended look for many. Overall, this outfit was one of her worst, reminiscent of "Glinda" from "Wicked."
Ariana Grande's Vintage Gown
While Ariana Grande embraces her Aubrey Hepburn era, her shapeless buttercream-yellow vintage Hubert de Givenchy gown at the 2025 Golden Globes missed the mark. Featuring a bejeweled chest and a column silhouette, the dress was meant to nod to her "Wicked" character, Glinda, reflecting the yellow brick road. However, a lower waistline would have added a more modern touch.
Ariana Grande's Floral Dress
Ariana Grande's floral dress at the 2012 "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2" premiere initially appeared pretty, resembling a repurposed bridesmaid gown. However, the excessive fabric pooling at her feet was concerning; the hem needed to be shortened by at least 5 inches for a better fit. We just hope the former Nickelodeon star didn't trip while posing for photos.
Ariana Grande's All-Black Look
Ariana Grande rarely dons all black, so her December 2024 outfit at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation was unexpected yet disappointing. The fuzzy off-the-shoulder dress lacked embellishments and hung shapelessly at her feet. With some casual styling, the "Everyday" singer could have added more life to her look.