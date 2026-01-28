Arijit Singh Announces Retirement: A Look Into His Age, Net Worth, Divorce, Love Story, Top Songs- Reason Behind Why He Quit
Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh has stunned fans by announcing his retirement, sparking widespread curiosity and emotional reactions across social media. One of the most influential voices in Indian music, Arijit’s decision has left many wondering what prompted the move at the peak of his career. Take a look at Arijit Singh age, net worth, career, love story, and top songs.
Arijit Singh Retirement
Taking to Instagram, Arijit Singh wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for the love you’ve given me throughout these years as listeners. I am happy to share that I will no longer be taking on new playback singing assignments. I am calling it off. It has been a wonderful journey." The announcement has not only shocked the audience but also left millions of fans heartbroken.
Arijit Singh Age
Arijit Singh is currently 38 years old, born on April 25, 1987. Known for his prolific career in indian playback singing, he was born in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal.
Arijit Singh Net Worth
Arijit Singh’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 414 crore ($50 million). His wealth mainly comes from high-paying live shows, concerts, and brand endorsements.
Arijit Singh Divorce
Arijit Singh’s first marriage to Ruprekha Banerjee, whom he met as a fellow contestant on Fame Grukul, ended in divorce within a year of their suddent wedding, reportedly around 2013-2014.
Arijit Singh Wife
Arijit Singh’s love story is one of rediscovering companionship after heartbreak, culminating in a quiet and fulfilling married life with his childhood friend, Koel Roy. he got married in an intimate, traditional ceremony on January 20, 2014, in Tarapith, West Bengal.
Arijit Singh Top Songs
Arijit Singh top songs include Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Apna Bana Lo, and Chalaya.
Why Arijit Singh Retired?
On January 27, 2026, Arijit Singh announced his retirement, specifically from playback singing, though he remains fully committed to creating music.