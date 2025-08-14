LIVE TV
  Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who's Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared

Arjun Tendulkar’s estimated net worth is Rs. 21-22 crore, driven by IPL income and domestic cricket. In contrast, Saaniya Chandok belongs to the Graviss business empire worth around Rs. 1,000 crore and has also launched her own pet care venture. While arjun benefits from cricket and lineage, Saaniya’s inheritance and entrepreneurial leadership make her significantly wealthier in 2025.

By: Last Updated: August 14, 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
1/6

Arjun Tendulkar's Net Worth: A Rising Star

Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 21-22 crore, a staggering amount driven by his IPL salary of Rs 30 lakh per season and domestic cricket earnings of Rs 10 lakh annually. His early endorsements have also contributed to his growing wealth, making him one of the most promising young cricketers in India.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
2/6

Saaniya Chandok's Family Empire

Saaniya's family, the Ghai family, owns the Graviss Group, a hospitality giant that operates the InterContinental Marine Drive Hotel and popular ice cream brands like Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin Robbins. With an annual revenue of Rs 624 crore, their business empire is valued at a shopping Rs 1,000 crore, making them one of the most influential business families in India.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
3/6

Saaniya's Entrepreneurial Spirit

Beyond her family's legacy, Saaniya has launched her own venture, Mr. Paws Pet Spa and Store, a luxury pet wellness chain in Mumbai. With an authorised capital of Rs 90 lakh, this modest yet ambitious venture showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and passion of innovation.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
4/6

Lifestyle and Assets: A Glimpse into Their World

Arjun resides in his family's luxurious Mumbai mansion in Bandra West, valued at Rs 100 crore today. Meanwhile, Saaniya's lifestyle is likely shaped by her family's business empire, although specific details about her personal assets remain undocumented.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
5/6

The Verdict: Who Reigns Supreme?

In the net-worth duel of 2025, Saaniya Chandok emerges as the clear winner, with her family's business empire valued at Rs 1,000 crore. Arjun's cricket driven earnings of Rs 21-22 crore, although impressive, plae in comparison to the Ghai family's vast wealth. The question is, can Arjun's rising cricket career help him close the gap?

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, and everything that is written is publicly available.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery

Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery
Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared - Photo Gallery

