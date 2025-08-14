Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chandok Net Worth 2025: Who’s Richer, Assets, Family Empire and Income Compared
Arjun Tendulkar’s estimated net worth is Rs. 21-22 crore, driven by IPL income and domestic cricket. In contrast, Saaniya Chandok belongs to the Graviss business empire worth around Rs. 1,000 crore and has also launched her own pet care venture. While arjun benefits from cricket and lineage, Saaniya’s inheritance and entrepreneurial leadership make her significantly wealthier in 2025.
Arjun Tendulkar's Net Worth: A Rising Star
Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 21-22 crore, a staggering amount driven by his IPL salary of Rs 30 lakh per season and domestic cricket earnings of Rs 10 lakh annually. His early endorsements have also contributed to his growing wealth, making him one of the most promising young cricketers in India.
Saaniya Chandok's Family Empire
Saaniya's family, the Ghai family, owns the Graviss Group, a hospitality giant that operates the InterContinental Marine Drive Hotel and popular ice cream brands like Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin Robbins. With an annual revenue of Rs 624 crore, their business empire is valued at a shopping Rs 1,000 crore, making them one of the most influential business families in India.
Saaniya's Entrepreneurial Spirit
Beyond her family's legacy, Saaniya has launched her own venture, Mr. Paws Pet Spa and Store, a luxury pet wellness chain in Mumbai. With an authorised capital of Rs 90 lakh, this modest yet ambitious venture showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and passion of innovation.
Lifestyle and Assets: A Glimpse into Their World
Arjun resides in his family's luxurious Mumbai mansion in Bandra West, valued at Rs 100 crore today. Meanwhile, Saaniya's lifestyle is likely shaped by her family's business empire, although specific details about her personal assets remain undocumented.
The Verdict: Who Reigns Supreme?
In the net-worth duel of 2025, Saaniya Chandok emerges as the clear winner, with her family's business empire valued at Rs 1,000 crore. Arjun's cricket driven earnings of Rs 21-22 crore, although impressive, plae in comparison to the Ghai family's vast wealth. The question is, can Arjun's rising cricket career help him close the gap?
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for informational purposes only, and everything that is written is publicly available.