Armaan Malik in Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik Cut Ties With Family? The Truth Will Shock You
Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik are among India’s most successful singer-composer duos. Their family has been in Bollywood industry for generations. Recently, Armaan Malik has entered Bigg Boss 19 house to visit his brother Amaal Malik. Here’s everything about their relation, family, and Bigg Boss 19 appearance.
Armaan & Amaal Relation
Armaan Malik is the younger brother of music composer Amaal Malik. Despite rumors of a rift, Armaan said their bond is "unshakeable" and nothing can come between them.
Armaan Malik Family Background
They belong to the renowned Malik musical family of Bollywood. Their father is Daboo Malik- a famous music composer and director. Their mother is Jyothi Malik.
Armaan Malik's Wife
Armaan is married to Aashna Shroff, social media creator and fashion influencer. They got engaged in 2023 and married in a private ceremony in December 2024.
Amaal Malik in Bigg Boss 19
Amaal entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant, surprising fans and the music industry. Armaan initially didn't want him to join, still, he publicly rooted for him and wished him luck for the journey.
Armaan Malik in Bigg Boss 19 House
Armaan entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a guest to meet Amaal and motivate him. Their emotional reunion grabbed attention, showing their strong brotherly bond.
Did Amaal Malik Cut Ties With Family?
Amaal addressed emotional distance with his family, leading to reports that he "cut ties". Later, he clarified that while he needed space, he still loves his family.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.