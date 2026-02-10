Arshi Khan SHOCKING Fire Incident: Bigg Boss Rivals, Major Controversies & Latest News Update | Is The Big Boss Star Alright?
Reality TV star Arshi Khan has left fans worried after SHOCKING reports surfaced online. Panic broke out after news of a major fire incident linked to Arshi Khan went viral. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot as the blaze was reported to be extremely intense. Fans are now asking one big question- is Arshi Khan safe? From her major controversies to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Arshi Khan.
Who is Arshi Khan?
Arshi Khan participated in Bigg Boss 11 and gained fame with it. She is a social media influencer known for her bold personality and outspoken opinions. She had frequent clashes with contestants like Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde.
Arshi Khan Controversies- Fake pregnancy claim
Arshi Khan once claimed she was pregnant, which later turned out to be false. She has also been accused of posting provocative or misleading content online. She faced massive backlash on social media for her aggressive language and personal comments.
Arshi Khan Citizenship: Afghanistan or India?
Arshi Khan was born in Afghanistan and later moved to India. she has clarified multiple times that she is an Indian citizen, not Afghan.
Arshi Khan Latest News- Is She Alright?
According to initial reports, a fire incident linked to Arshi Khan caused panic in the area. The fire was reportedly extremely intense, prompting immediate action by fire brigade team. Authorities managed to bring the situation under control, while further details about Arshi Khan's condition are awaited.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and statements made by individuals involved. Some details may change as new information emerges. The content is intended for informational purposes only and does not aim to defame, speculate, or confirm any unverified claims. Readers are advised to rely on official sources for confirmed updates.