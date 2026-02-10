LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Arshi Khan SHOCKING Fire Incident: Bigg Boss Rivals, Major Controversies & Latest News Update | Is The Big Boss Star Alright?

Arshi Khan SHOCKING Fire Incident: Bigg Boss Rivals, Major Controversies & Latest News Update | Is The Big Boss Star Alright?

Reality TV star Arshi Khan has left fans worried after SHOCKING reports surfaced online. Panic broke out after news of a major fire incident linked to Arshi Khan went viral. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot as the blaze was reported to be extremely intense. Fans are now asking one big question- is Arshi Khan safe? From her major controversies to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Arshi Khan.

Published By: Published: February 10, 2026 13:19:28 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Arshi Khan?
1/5
Arshi Khan SHOCKING Fire Incident: Bigg Boss Enemies, Major Controversies & Latest News Update | Is The Big Boss Star Alright?

Who is Arshi Khan?

Arshi Khan participated in Bigg Boss 11 and gained fame with it. She is a social media influencer known for her bold personality and outspoken opinions. She had frequent clashes with contestants like Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde.

You Might Be Interested In
Arshi Khan Controversies- Fake pregnancy claim
2/5

Arshi Khan Controversies- Fake pregnancy claim

Arshi Khan once claimed she was pregnant, which later turned out to be false. She has also been accused of posting provocative or misleading content online. She faced massive backlash on social media for her aggressive language and personal comments.

Arshi Khan Citizenship: Afghanistan or India?
3/5

Arshi Khan Citizenship: Afghanistan or India?

Arshi Khan was born in Afghanistan and later moved to India. she has clarified multiple times that she is an Indian citizen, not Afghan.

You Might Be Interested In
Arshi Khan Latest News- Is She Alright?
4/5

Arshi Khan Latest News- Is She Alright?

According to initial reports, a fire incident linked to Arshi Khan caused panic in the area. The fire was reportedly extremely intense, prompting immediate action by fire brigade team. Authorities managed to bring the situation under control, while further details about Arshi Khan's condition are awaited.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and statements made by individuals involved. Some details may change as new information emerges. The content is intended for informational purposes only and does not aim to defame, speculate, or confirm any unverified claims. Readers are advised to rely on official sources for confirmed updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS