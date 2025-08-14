Artificial Food Dyes Ruining Lives Need To Be Replaced ASAP!
Jason Karp CEO and founder of the company HumanCo, which makes several natural food products went viral when he testified to Congress last September. He showed how American companies are selling the same products without artificial dyes in other countries, including the popular cereal Fruit Loops.
First statement
"You can hear a gasp in the audience because most people have never seen the cereal that is sold abroad. I think everyone was outraged."
Second statement
"The maker Kellogg has not responded to our request for comment. Now consumers can look out for Red 3 and other artificial dyes on ingredient labels."
Third statement
"If people demand more natural version of things and they buy those products and they reward the companies that are doing the right things, those companies will grow and you will see more and more options for the consumers that are safe."
Conclusion
Artificial dyes are not good for one's health and should not be consumed daily. One should always check the ingredients label behind the box and choose the right options for their body.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.