Aryan Khan’s Net Worth 2025: Check How Shah Rukh Khan’s Son’s Netflix Debut ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Changed His Fortune
Aryan Khan’s net worth stands at ₹80 crore in 2025, boosted by D’YAVOL ventures and Netflix debut success.
Wealth Estimate
As we know, SRK’s elder son, Aryan Khan, has a net worth is approximately ₹80 crore as of 2025 after his debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, which helped him to grow steadily through ventures.
Business Ventures
He also co-founded a few luxury brands like D’YAVOL (vodka) and D’YAVOL X (streetwear), boosting his income substantially.
Real Estate
He has also bought two floors of a ₹37 crore mansion in Delhi's upscale Southern part, the Panchsheel Park area.
Career Milestone
He has also directed the Netflix series "Ba***ds of Bollywood," which has marked a significant career step beyond his acting background.
Lifestyle & Assets
He also owns a few luxury cars, designer fashion, and high-end watches. It also reflects his wealthy and elite lifestyle.