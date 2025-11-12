LIVE TV
  Aryan Khan's Net Worth 2025: Check How Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Netflix Debut 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' Changed His Fortune

Aryan Khan’s Net Worth 2025: Check How Shah Rukh Khan’s Son’s Netflix Debut ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Changed His Fortune

Aryan Khan’s net worth stands at ₹80 crore in 2025, boosted by D’YAVOL ventures and Netflix debut success.

November 12, 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Wealth Estimate
1/5

Wealth Estimate

As we know, SRK’s elder son, Aryan Khan, has a net worth is approximately ₹80 crore as of 2025 after his debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, which helped him to grow steadily through ventures.

Business Ventures
2/5

Business Ventures

He also co-founded a few luxury brands like D’YAVOL (vodka) and D’YAVOL X (streetwear), boosting his income substantially.

Real Estate
3/5

Real Estate

He has also bought two floors of a ₹37 crore mansion in Delhi's upscale Southern part, the Panchsheel Park area.

Career Milestone
4/5

Career Milestone

He has also directed the Netflix series "Ba***ds of Bollywood," which has marked a significant career step beyond his acting background.

Lifestyle & Assets
5/5

Lifestyle & Assets

He also owns a few luxury cars, designer fashion, and high-end watches. It also reflects his wealthy and elite lifestyle.

