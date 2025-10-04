As Bihar Elections Near, Here’s A List Of Mass Protests In Bihar, Most Led By Youth
Bihar has witnessed several mass protests, driven by issues of education, jobs, caste rights, and government policies.
Students staged large demonstrations against examination irregularities and unemployment, while farmers protested for better crop prices and loan waivers. Political groups organized rallies against reservation changes and rising inflation.
In 2020, the state saw widespread unrest over the handling of migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. More recently, youth launched the “Railway and Agnipath” protests, demanding fair recruitment and opposing the new military hiring scheme. These movements highlight Bihar’s active culture of political participation and social resistance.
1. 2014 Patna Stampede
On October 3, 2014, a tragic stampede occurred during Dussehra celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, resulting in at least 32 deaths and over 50 injuries. The incident led to widespread public outcry and demands for better crowd management during large public events.
2. 2017 Bihar Bandh
In 2017, a state-wide bandh was organized by opposition parties in Bihar to protest against the Nitish Kumar government's policies, including issues related to education, employment, and law and order. The bandh saw significant participation from various political groups and was marked by protests across major cities.
3. 2018 BPSC Exam Protest
In 2018, candidates of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations staged protests demanding transparency and fairness in the recruitment process. The protests were triggered by allegations of irregularities in the examination system and were supported by various student organizations.
4. 2019 CAA-NRC Protests
Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), widespread protests erupted in Bihar in late 2019. Demonstrators expressed concerns over the potential exclusion of marginalized communities and the discriminatory nature of the laws.
5. 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections Protests
During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, several protests were held by opposition parties alleging discrepancies in voter lists and demanding fair electoral practices. The protests were marked by public demonstrations and political rallies across the state.
6. 2021 Railway Recruitment Protest
In 2021, aspirants for railway recruitment exams in Bihar protested against the online examination system introduced by the Indian Railways. Protesters argued that the online mode was disadvantageous to rural candidates and disrupted traditional examination patterns.
7. 2022 BPSSC Aspirants Protest
In 2022, aspirants of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) examinations staged protests in Patna demanding the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims due to an alleged paper leak. The protests were part of a broader movement against perceived irregularities in the examination process.
8. 2023 Araria Waqf Law Protest
In 2023, a massive protest was held in Araria, Bihar, against the Union government's Waqf Amendment Act. Thousands of people from various religious, social, and political groups participated, alleging that the law threatened the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and aimed to transfer Muslim properties to corporate entities.
9. 2024 BPSSC Aspirants Protest
In 2024, BPSSC aspirants intensified their protests demanding the cancellation of the 70th CCE prelims over an alleged paper leak. The protests were part of a broader movement against perceived irregularities in the examination process.
10. 2025 Voter List Revision Protests
In 2025, protests erupted across Bihar against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, led marches alleging that the revision aimed to disenfranchise voters and benefit the ruling NDA. The protests coincided with a nationwide 'chakka jam' supported by the INDIA bloc.
These protests reflect the active political engagement and public participation in Bihar's democratic processes. Each protest has been a response to specific issues, ranging from education and employment to electoral reforms and civil rights.