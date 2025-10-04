As Bihar Elections Near, Here’s A List Of Mass Protests In Bihar, Most Led By Youth

Bihar has witnessed several mass protests, driven by issues of education, jobs, caste rights, and government policies.

Students staged large demonstrations against examination irregularities and unemployment, while farmers protested for better crop prices and loan waivers. Political groups organized rallies against reservation changes and rising inflation.

In 2020, the state saw widespread unrest over the handling of migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. More recently, youth launched the “Railway and Agnipath” protests, demanding fair recruitment and opposing the new military hiring scheme. These movements highlight Bihar’s active culture of political participation and social resistance.