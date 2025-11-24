Ashlesha Sawant EXPOSED: Ends Live-in Relationship With Sandeep Baswana, Finally Gets Married After 23 Years
TV actress Ashlesha Sawant has finally tied the knot after 23 years of being in a live-in relationship. She married her longtime partner, actor Sandeep Baswana, in a simple temple wedding. The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, surprised fans with their intimate wedding. Here’s everything you need to know about Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana’s beautiful wedding moment.
Who is Ashlesha Sawant?
Ashlesha Sawant was born on 24 September 1984 in Pune, Maharashtra. She is an Indian television actress, active since 2002.
Ashlesha Sawant TV Shows
She has worked in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupamaa, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kamnaa, Gulmohar Grand and other Hindi serials.
Ashlesha Sawant Live-in Relationship
Ashlesha Sawant was in a live-in relationship with Sandeep Baswana for almost 23 years. They tied the knot on November 16, 2025 in Vrindavan.
Ashlesha Sawant Love Story
They met on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in early 2000s. They started dating soon after. They both believed in growing together and prioritising emotional compatibility.
Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana Marriage
Their photos showed both in traditional outfits, smiling warmly. Fans appreciated the simplicity and authenticity. Many celebrities reacted with heartfelt congratulations.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.