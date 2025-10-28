LIVE TV
  • Ashnoor Kaur EXPOSED: Age, Relationships, Bigg Boss 19 Controversies, Net Worth & Other Details Revealed

Ashnoor Kaur EXPOSED: Age, Relationships, Bigg Boss 19 Controversies, Net Worth & Other Details Revealed

Ashnoor Kaur is one of India’s most loved young actresses, who started her journey as a child artist. Currently, she’s a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, becoming part of many controversies. So, we’ve done a detailed background check with all the information about Ashnoor Kaur’s age, love life, net worth and many more.

October 28, 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Ashnoor Kaur Age
1/6

Ashnoor Kaur Age

Ashnoor Kaur was born on May 3, 2004. As of 2025, she is 21 years old. She pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media degree.

Ashnoor Kaur Net Worth
2/6

Ashnoor Kaur Net Worth

Ashnoor Kaur's estimated net worth is around ₹7-8 crore in 2025. Other sources estimate higher due to acting, brand deals and social media.

Ashnoor Kaur Boyfriend
3/6

Ashnoor Kaur Boyfriend

Ashnoor Kaur is currently single (publicly) and there are no confirmed relationships. However, there are rumors around her bond with Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss season 19.

Ashnoor Kaur Career
4/6

Ashnoor Kaur Career

Ashnoor played child roles (like in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya) to lead TV roles (like in Patiala Babes). Also, she is one of the youngest contestants ever in the famous Bigg Boss show.

Ashnoor Kaur transformation
5/6

Ashnoor Kaur transformation

Ashnoor transformed from a cute child artist to a confident young woman, winning massive praise online. Her Bigg Boss 19 personality- calm handling of controversies, maturity and fashion sense is getting admired by her fans.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

