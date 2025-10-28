Ashnoor Kaur EXPOSED: Age, Relationships, Bigg Boss 19 Controversies, Net Worth & Other Details Revealed
Ashnoor Kaur is one of India’s most loved young actresses, who started her journey as a child artist. Currently, she’s a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, becoming part of many controversies. So, we’ve done a detailed background check with all the information about Ashnoor Kaur’s age, love life, net worth and many more.
Ashnoor Kaur Age
Ashnoor Kaur was born on May 3, 2004. As of 2025, she is 21 years old. She pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media degree.
Ashnoor Kaur Net Worth
Ashnoor Kaur's estimated net worth is around ₹7-8 crore in 2025. Other sources estimate higher due to acting, brand deals and social media.
Ashnoor Kaur Boyfriend
Ashnoor Kaur is currently single (publicly) and there are no confirmed relationships. However, there are rumors around her bond with Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss season 19.
Ashnoor Kaur Career
Ashnoor played child roles (like in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya) to lead TV roles (like in Patiala Babes). Also, she is one of the youngest contestants ever in the famous Bigg Boss show.
Ashnoor Kaur transformation
Ashnoor transformed from a cute child artist to a confident young woman, winning massive praise online. Her Bigg Boss 19 personality- calm handling of controversies, maturity and fashion sense is getting admired by her fans.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.