Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Matches In Asia Cup History
Asia Cup is a competition in which emotion, competition and outstanding performances meet to create memorable cricketing moments. It has provided spectacles, which remain in the memory of fans, through discreet last ball contests, all time records, and decisive upsets. With the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE opening match today, it is the opportune time to look back at five of the most memorable games in the history of the tournament games that have captured the nature of the continental contest and which have been used to determine why it is one of the most important events in the world of cricket.
India vs Bangladesh 2018 Final, Dubai
The century 121 of Litton Das took Bangladesh to 222, and established a dramatic ending. India won on the final ball and it was partly due to the gritty effort of Kedar Jadhav who was injured on the hamstring. A really stop loss final that remains in the annals of the Asia Cup.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2014, Mirpur
Bangladesh accumulated an enormous 326, which was enhanced by a hundred of Anamul Haque, the efforts of Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul Kayes. Shahid Afridi of Pakistan did make the game a complete turn around as he blazed on with a 59 off 25 balls, as the match was won with three wickets remaining.
India vs Pakistan 2012, Mirpur
Twin centuries were set by Pakistan openers Nasir Jamshed 112 and Mohammad Hafeez 105. However, a masterclass 183 of Virat Kohli with 68 of Rohit Sharma allowed India to pursue the stunning 330 goal, and bring victory to the country with 13 balls remaining.
India vs Sri Lanka Final 1997, Colombo
India 239/7, courtesy of the composed 81 by Mohammad Azharuddin. Sri Lanka acted calmly enough, the 84 of Marvan Atapattu and the 63 of Sanath Jayasuriya enabled them to get home in only 36.5 overs, and they won the game by eight wickets, in very masterly fashion.
India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Dubai
India had its batting line up stifled by the fiery 3/24 of Dilshan Madushanka. Kusal Mendis 57 and Pathum Nissanka 52, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka followed through with a fashionable pursuit. This six wicket victory marked the revival of Sri Lanka in the tournament.