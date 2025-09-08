Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Players Making a Triumphant Comeback After Injury
The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to start on Tuesday, the 9th of September, in the United Arab Emirates. The third time the tournament will be hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and will be carried out in the fast format of 20 overs. Although their respective teams have long announced their teams, some players are making highly-anticipated returns, having fought off injury. These stars will be heavily featured as their teams seek to win the continental battle.
Allah Ghazanfar: Rising Spinner Returns
In 2024-25, Allah Ghazanfar had a promising career when he was hit by a stress fracture in his lower back in the multi-format tour of Zimbabwe to Afghanistan, which meant that he would not be able to take part in the Champions Trophy and the IPL. Months of rehabilitation saw the 19-year old spinner, who was talented, back to competition life with Band-e-Amir Dragons in the Shpageeza Cricket League and subsequently play in the UAE Tri-Series against Pakistan. Even as he continues to recover (his form), his inclusion serves to provide some significant spin option to Afghanistan.
Fakhar Zaman: Battling Back from Hamstring Woes
Injury occurred on the hamstring of Fakhar Zaman in West Indies tour of Pakistan and had to miss the play of the entire series of ODIs. Resolute to make a comeback, Fakhar took part in the UAE Tri-Series, Pakistan’s five matches, where he displayed some signs of the old him, the key one being a vital unbeaten 77 in 44 balls against the hosts. The presence of his comeback makes Pakistan stronger in terms of batting and adds experience which will play a major role during the pressure time during the Asia cup.
Wanindu Hasaranga: All-Round Force Back in Action
The all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, missed the T20 part of the series against Bangladesh because of hamstring injury, however, he was influential in the earlier ODIs, as he played a role in both bat and ball. He also played in IPL and the Major Clubs T20 Tournament with Rajasthan Royals and Colombo CC respectively and got back into match fitness. Hasaranga has been a consistent spinner and a fierce middle-order batter and thus his resurgence will give Sri Lanka a much needed tool in their Asia Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav: Power Hitter Set for a Comeback
Suryakumar Yadav, the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 717 runs in 16 innings as a player of the Mumbai Indians was forced out through a sports hernia surgery. Yadav has not been in international action since the IPL and will now be present at the India squad announcement with senior selectors and is prepared to come back. As the No. 4 bat, his aggressive batting and capacity to hasten the pace of the game will be very important as the Asian cup will be taken over by India with a middle order firepower.
Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Pace Star Returns
Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer of India will be brought back to the team after taking his workload manageable and despite the fitness issue. Bumrah is a player with a reputation of pinpoint yorkers and a lethal pace that strengthens the bowling arm of India particularly during the crucial death overs. His popularity in the tournament will also help India to lift the Asia Cup title because the team depends on his performance to score at critical times.