Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Players Making a Triumphant Comeback After Injury

Allah Ghazanfar: Rising Spinner Returns

In 2024-25, Allah Ghazanfar had a promising career when he was hit by a stress fracture in his lower back in the multi-format tour of Zimbabwe to Afghanistan, which meant that he would not be able to take part in the Champions Trophy and the IPL. Months of rehabilitation saw the 19-year old spinner, who was talented, back to competition life with Band-e-Amir Dragons in the Shpageeza Cricket League and subsequently play in the UAE Tri-Series against Pakistan. Even as he continues to recover (his form), his inclusion serves to provide some significant spin option to Afghanistan.