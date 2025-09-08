Asia Cup 2025: Top 7 Players to Watch Out For
The Asia Cup 2025 will spotlight India’s top talents, from Shubman Gill’s elegant batting to Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal pace, alongside emerging stars like Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana.
Shubman Gill
An elegant strokemaker and vice-captain with reliable performances on which the whole Indian batting line-up can bank, thus securing the No. 1 rank in the ICC ODI batting list.
Tilak Varma
Aggressive left-hand batsman, anchoring innings with brilliant performances in T20 and ODI at a young age.
Jasprit Bumrah
The lead pacer and a death bowling specialist is a very crucial wicket-taker with pace, accuracy, and experience under pressure.
Varun Chakravarthy
The mystery spinner, who will give crucial variations and wickets, plays a very important role in UAE conditions, with the ability to break through in the middle overs.
Kuldeep Yadav
A skillful left-arm wrist spinner who confines batsmen to use his doosra and flight variations for important wickets.
Harshit Rana
Emerging pacer who swings and bowls economically, assisting in the powerplay and death overs.
Rinku Singh
A powerful middle-order batsman and finisher to give India some depth and the ability to close games under pressure.