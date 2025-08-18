Asia Cup 2025 India Predicted Playing 11 Squad: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas…..
Asia Cup 2025 India Predicted Playing 11 Squad: The India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be announced today with fresh faces and exciting combinations. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are predicted to open, while Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain. Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, and Bumrah headline India’s probable playing XI.
Opening Pair - Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma
This new left-right-handed combination has the potential to sweep India away from the top with the smooth and classic technique of Gill meeting the aggressive strokeplay of Abhishek.
Middle Order Rock- Tilak Varma
Varma will be the anchor to the middle order, providing stability and left-handed leverage against spin-heavy attacks in UAE conditions.
Captain's Corner- Suryakumar Yadav
The years of Suryakumar Yadav's dynamic batting and inventive captaincy will now take the team into a new era.
Power Finishers- Rinku Singh & Sanju Samson
Rinku and Sanju enact the lower middle-order firepower, with Rinku's brushed hitting and Samson's multi-dimensional capability for high-pressure chases.
All-Round Options- Hardik Pandya & Axar Patel
Pandya and Axar will give that all-rounder essence, which is balancing and flexible for any side, also providing depth in the batting and bowling departments.
Pace and Spin Attack- Bumrah, Arshdeep, Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy
Bumrah will lead the feared pace quartet, with Kuldeep and Varun expected to operate starkly on spin-friendly UAE pitches for breakthroughs.