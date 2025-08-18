Asia Cup 2025 India Predicted Playing 11 Squad: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas…..

Asia Cup 2025 India Predicted Playing 11 Squad: The India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be announced today with fresh faces and exciting combinations. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are predicted to open, while Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain. Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, and Bumrah headline India’s probable playing XI.