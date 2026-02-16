LIVE TV
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
  • Assi Movie RELEASE Date, Plot, Trailer & Story Revealed: Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Powerful Upcoming Drama

Assi Movie RELEASE Date, Plot, Trailer & Story Revealed: Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Powerful Upcoming Drama

Taapsee Pannu returns with one of her most hard-hitting roles yet in the intense courtroom drama Assi. The film’s powerful trailer has sparked nationwide conversations about justice and accountability. Inspired by disturbing real-life realities, Assi promises to shake audiences to the core. From release date to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Taapsee Pannu’s film Assi.

Assi Release Date
1/6
Assi Movie RELEASE Date, Plot, Trailer & Story Revealed: Inside Taapsee Pannu's Powerful Upcoming Drama

Assi Release Date

Assi is scheduled for a theatrical release on 20 February 2026. The film is positioned as an early-year socially relevant courtroom drama.

Assi Lead Cast
2/6

Assi Lead Cast

Confirmed & reported ensemble includes:

Taapsee Pannu

Kani Kusruti

Revathi

Kumud Mishra

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Manoj Pahwa

Taapsee Pannu’s Latest Statement on Movie Assi
3/6

Taapsee Pannu’s Latest Statement on Movie Assi

Taapsee described Assi as an “urgent watch” and praised director Anubhav Sinha’s impactful storytelling. She emphasized the film’s social relevance and powerful message.

Assi Movie Trailer
4/6

Assi Movie Trailer

The trailer shows Taapsee as a fearless lawyer fighting a brutal rape case. The film portrays institutional failures and societal silence around sexual violence.

Assi Story and Plot
5/6

Assi Story and Plot

Assi is an investigative courtroom drama centered on a rape case and the fight for justice. The narrative is inspired by real-life news and societal issues. It explores institutional accountability and the human cost behind crime statistics.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

