Assi Movie RELEASE Date, Plot, Trailer & Story Revealed: Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Powerful Upcoming Drama
Taapsee Pannu returns with one of her most hard-hitting roles yet in the intense courtroom drama Assi. The film’s powerful trailer has sparked nationwide conversations about justice and accountability. Inspired by disturbing real-life realities, Assi promises to shake audiences to the core. From release date to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Taapsee Pannu’s film Assi.
Assi Release Date
Assi is scheduled for a theatrical release on 20 February 2026. The film is positioned as an early-year socially relevant courtroom drama.
Assi Lead Cast
Confirmed & reported ensemble includes:
Taapsee Pannu
Kani Kusruti
Revathi
Kumud Mishra
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Manoj Pahwa
Taapsee Pannu’s Latest Statement on Movie Assi
Taapsee described Assi as an “urgent watch” and praised director Anubhav Sinha’s impactful storytelling. She emphasized the film’s social relevance and powerful message.
Assi Movie Trailer
The trailer shows Taapsee as a fearless lawyer fighting a brutal rape case. The film portrays institutional failures and societal silence around sexual violence.
Assi Story and Plot
Assi is an investigative courtroom drama centered on a rape case and the fight for justice. The narrative is inspired by real-life news and societal issues. It explores institutional accountability and the human cost behind crime statistics.
