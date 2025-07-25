7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today
Pulao is an Indian rice dish that blends veggies, spices, and proteins in endless delicious ways. Whether you want to try something new or cooking for your family, here are 7 pulao varieties that will add aroma and color to your plate.
Veg Pulao
It is made with basmati rice and vegetables like beans, peas and carrots. It is full of spices like cloves, bay leaf and cinnamon for anoma. It is perfect for a light lunch or side dish at dinner.
Paneer Pulao
It is a great balance of carbs, protein and Indian masalas. Cubes of paneer are lightly fried and mixed into spiced rice to make paneer pulao. It goes well with mint raita or pickle.
Kashmiri Pulao
It is a festive dish that pairs beautifully with spicy curries. Use dry fruits, saffron and fruits like apples or pomegranate to make this pulao. It is mild in spice but rich in sweetness and fragrance.
Peas Pulao (Matar Pulao)
Green peas are the star ingredient to this pulao. It helps adds color and mild sweetness. It is a quick meal ready in under 20 minutes.
Tawa Pulao
It originated from Mumbai States stalls. It is made on a tawa for fast cooking and a smokey flavor. It is spicy, tangy and usually loaded with tomatoes and capsicum.
Jeera Pulao
It is simple rice flavored with cumin seeds tempered in ghee. It is great for pairing with heavy curries. Loved by many for its minimal ingredients and quick cooking time.
Soya Chunk Pulao
Soya chunks are squeezed, boiled and added to masala rice. It is filling, ideal for vegetarians and high in protein. It feels meaty and absorbs spices beautifully.
