  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today

Pulao is an Indian rice dish that blends veggies, spices, and proteins in endless delicious ways. Whether you want to try something new or cooking for your family, here are 7 pulao varieties that will add aroma and color to your plate.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
1/8

Veg Pulao

It is made with basmati rice and vegetables like beans, peas and carrots. It is full of spices like cloves, bay leaf and cinnamon for anoma. It is perfect for a light lunch or side dish at dinner.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
2/8

Paneer Pulao

It is a great balance of carbs, protein and Indian masalas. Cubes of paneer are lightly fried and mixed into spiced rice to make paneer pulao. It goes well with mint raita or pickle.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
3/8

Kashmiri Pulao

It is a festive dish that pairs beautifully with spicy curries. Use dry fruits, saffron and fruits like apples or pomegranate to make this pulao. It is mild in spice but rich in sweetness and fragrance.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
4/8

Peas Pulao (Matar Pulao)

Green peas are the star ingredient to this pulao. It helps adds color and mild sweetness. It is a quick meal ready in under 20 minutes.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
5/8

Tawa Pulao

It originated from Mumbai States stalls. It is made on a tawa for fast cooking and a smokey flavor. It is spicy, tangy and usually loaded with tomatoes and capsicum.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
6/8

Jeera Pulao

It is simple rice flavored with cumin seeds tempered in ghee. It is great for pairing with heavy curries. Loved by many for its minimal ingredients and quick cooking time.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
7/8

Soya Chunk Pulao

Soya chunks are squeezed, boiled and added to masala rice. It is filling, ideal for vegetarians and high in protein. It feels meaty and absorbs spices beautifully.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery
7 Types Of Pulao Recipes To Try At Home Today - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?