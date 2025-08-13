August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event
A seasonal black moon occurs when a single astronomical season experiences four new moons. The fourth new moon in this sequence earns the title, making it a rare and unusual event within the lunar calendar.
Rare ‘Black Moon’ of 2025
On 23 August 2025, a rare seasonal black moon will appear, darkening the night sky. This phenomenon won’t return until 2027.
What Makes a Black Moon Special
A seasonal black moon occurs when four new moons happen in one season. The fourth is invisible, positioned between Earth and the Sun.
How Often It Happens
The Moon orbits Earth about 12.37 times yearly. Occasionally, 13 new moons occur, creating a rare seasonal black moon after the Perseid meteor shower.
A Gift for Stargazers
Moonless nights allow clearer views of the Milky Way, distant nebulae, and star clusters. Ideal for stargazing far from city light pollution.
Upcoming Lunar Events
Next seasonal black moon: 20 August 2028. Monthly black moon: 31 August 2027. Blue moon: 31 May 2026, seasonal blue moon: 20 May 2027.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Verify details from official astronomical sources, as dates and visibility of the Black Moon may vary.