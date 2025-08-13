LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event

A seasonal black moon occurs when a single astronomical season experiences four new moons. The fourth new moon in this sequence earns the title, making it a rare and unusual event within the lunar calendar.

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
1/6

Rare ‘Black Moon’ of 2025

On 23 August 2025, a rare seasonal black moon will appear, darkening the night sky. This phenomenon won’t return until 2027.

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
2/6

What Makes a Black Moon Special

A seasonal black moon occurs when four new moons happen in one season. The fourth is invisible, positioned between Earth and the Sun.

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
3/6

How Often It Happens

The Moon orbits Earth about 12.37 times yearly. Occasionally, 13 new moons occur, creating a rare seasonal black moon after the Perseid meteor shower.

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
4/6

A Gift for Stargazers

Moonless nights allow clearer views of the Milky Way, distant nebulae, and star clusters. Ideal for stargazing far from city light pollution.

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
5/6

Upcoming Lunar Events

Next seasonal black moon: 20 August 2028. Monthly black moon: 31 August 2027. Blue moon: 31 May 2026, seasonal blue moon: 20 May 2027.

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Verify details from official astronomical sources, as dates and visibility of the Black Moon may vary.

Tags:

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery
August 2025 Rare Black Moon Sighting: When to See It and Why It’s a Special Astronomical Event - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?