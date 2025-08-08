August Kranti Diwas: When India Said ‘Do or Die’ – A Visual Tribute

On 8 August, August Kranti Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the dawn of the historic Quit India Movement, 1942, which marked a turning point in the battle for India’s independence. Mahatma Gandhi delivered his uncompromising cry of Do or Die, on 11th August at Gowalia Tank Maidan, Mumbai, where he incited the nation to take up arms (though non-violently) and fight to the last man to achieve freedom. Such leaders, as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Aruna Asaf Ali, and many more unnamed heroes, participated in the movement along with women and youth, who could no longer put up with the colonial tyranny. Protests, strikes, and underground fires fired the spirit of resistance across cities, towns, and villages, even though the British were quick to crack down harshly against them. This collection of photographs will guide you through the seldom-seen archival photos and dramatic scenes of the period and portray the bravery, solidarity, and sacrifice that were embodied in August 1942. Every frame becomes an honour to the people who kindled the light of freedom that would later become an independent country, India.