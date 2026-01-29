Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka DEFEATS Elina Svitolina to Reach Final | Latest Women’s Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka is a Belarusian professional tennis star known for her explosive power and aggressive baseline game. She has consistently ranked among the Top 3 women’s singles players in the world, making her one of the toughest opponents on tour. Sabalenka is especially dominant on hard courts, where her strong serves and fierce forehands give her an edge. With her fearless playing style and mental toughness, she is often considered one of the most exciting players to watch in modern women’s tennis.