Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka DEFEATS Elina Svitolina to Reach Final | Latest Women’s Tennis News
Aryna Sabalenka is a Belarusian professional tennis star known for her explosive power and aggressive baseline game. She has consistently ranked among the Top 3 women’s singles players in the world, making her one of the toughest opponents on tour. Sabalenka is especially dominant on hard courts, where her strong serves and fierce forehands give her an edge. With her fearless playing style and mental toughness, she is often considered one of the most exciting players to watch in modern women’s tennis.
Aryna Sabalenka Wins Semi-Final
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka demolished Elina Svitolina in straight sets. Her powerful baseline game kept Svitolina pinned behind the lines all match.
Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final- Aryna Sabalenka Makes History
Sabalenka has now made the Australian Open final four years in a row. Only a few legends like Martina Hingis and Evonne Goolagong have done this before.
Elina Svitolina in Semi-Final of Australian Open 2026
Elina Svitolina reached the semis after a major upset over Coco Gauff earlier in the tournament. It was a huge moment for her comeback after returning from maternity leave.
Aryna Sabalenka Game
She hit powerful winners and pressured every rally from the start. Her consistency and aggression never let Svitolina gain momentum. Sabalenka now has a strong head-to-head record against Svitolina.
Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open 2026 Final
Sabalenka will face either Jessica Pegula or Elina Rybakina in the little match. Fans are hyped for a potential blockbuster final showdown.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available match reports and official tournament updates. Scores, statistics, and player details are subject to confirmation by tournament authorities. The content is intended for informational and news purposes only and does not claim official affiliation with the Australian Open or any sports organization.